Chris Eubank Jr.: “Why Is Canelo Fighting A Guy I Knocked Out In Three Rounds Three Years Ago?”
Posted on 02/27/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Chris Eubank Jr. just needs somebody to explain to him how in the world did Avni Yildirim hit the lottery. Somehow, after getting brutally knocked out in their contest in 2017, Yildirim has managed to score a showdown with the one fighter he has been craving to face the most in Canelo Alvarez.

The two are slated to face off in the main event slot at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida.

Although Yildirim had managed to win five fights in a row before losing his most recent contest against Anthony Dirrell in 2019, Eubank Jr. still doesn’t understand how the man he took care of relatively easily, scored the most lucrative ticket in all of boxing.

“Why is Canelo fighting a guy I knocked out in three rounds three years ago?” Said Eubank Jr. on his Twitter account.

Eubank Jr. has always expressed his desire in facing Alvarez. Still, even with the British native campaigning one weight class lower, he doesn’t mind facing the current unified super middleweight champion on his turf.

At the moment, Eubank holds the interim WBA middleweight title. Through his own admission, his eyes are locked and loaded on full belt holder Ryota Murata. But even though his immediate future doesn’t involve a clash with Alvarez, Eubank Jr. is confused as to how Yildirim is facing him to begin with.

With the vast majority of the boxing world under the impression that Alvarez is the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Eubank Jr. believes that, considering what he was able to do to the Turkish product several years ago, that Alvarez should have little to no trouble one-upping him.

After all, if Alvarez is what many say he is, then Eubank Jr. is steadfast in his belief that Alvarez should be able to get the job done before fans get comfortable in their seats.

“I guess if he’s really the P4P (pound for pound) like people claim, he’ll stop him in the first round tonight. Let’s see.”

