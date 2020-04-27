Chris Eubank Jr on Jermall Charlo: “I Don’t Like His Character”

By: Hans Themistode

You only get one chance to make a first impression, and it seems as though WBC Middleweight champion Jermall Charlo has rubbed WBA interim titlist Chris Eubank Jr the wrong way.

The two shared the same card in December of 2019. Like all fight cards, press conferences take place with several participants in attendance. It wasn’t a long introduction, nor was it a meaningful one. But Eubank Jr came away with a quick conclusion. Charlo is an asshole.

“I’ve bumped into him a couple of times,” Eubank Jr. told Sky Sports. “We had a press conference before both of our fights in New York. “He is not a likable guy. Some people say I’m arrogant or cocky but I’m a down to earth, decent guy. This guy’s head is in the clouds. He thinks that he’s more than he is. I would take great pleasure in taking him down a peg or two.”

Ironically enough, Eubank Jr (29-2, 22 KOs) is known for having an aloof personality. The nonstop boasting and bragging about his skills haven’t exactly translated to wins. But with that being said, both Charlo and Eubank Jr walked out of Barclay Center on the same night as winners, but Eubank Jr’s win was far less impressive.

During his co main event matchup against Mat Korobov, he clearly lost the first round and he seemed to be on his way to losing the second as well. Luckily for Eubank Jr though, Korobov dislocated his shoulder during the second round and was unable to continue. Charlo on the other hand, cruised to an easy seventh round stoppage win over Dennis Hogan.

Eubank Jr, has always had an eye for gold. Not only would a win over Charlo (30-0, 22 KOs) provide him with more of it, but it would also give him the chance to shut a few mouth’s in the process.

“I don’t like his character. He’s got the belt so it will always be an interest. Anyone with a belt in my weight division I want to fight. At this stage of my career, I can’t afford to take any steps back so title fights and big names are what I want.”

The overwhelming thought surrounding Charlo’s career is that he hasn’t been involved in any big fights. Eubank Jr, got that proverbial monkey off his back when he picked up the biggest win of his career against James DeGale. That, coupled with fights against Arthur Abraham, George Groves and Billy Joe Saunders leaves Eubank Jr confident that a fight with Charlo would be in his favor.

“He hasn’t fought anyone. He hasn’t had any big tests. Until he fights someone like me we will never know how good he is. Anyone can look big and strong and fast against weak opponents. That’s all he’s had in his career. Until he fights someone like me, he will find out that this isn’t the game that he thought it was.”