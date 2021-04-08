Chris Eubank Jr.: “I Know The Way To Beat Canelo, I Have What It Takes”

By: Hans Themistode

Chris Eubank Jr. views a showdown between unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and WBO belt holder Billy Joe Saunders as noncompetitive. The two are slated to face off on May 8th, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington Texas on May 8th.

According to oddsmakers, Saunders is listed as a long shot to take the pound-for-pound star down. In the mind of Eubank Jr., the gambling world is right. In fact, the middleweight contender is so confident in Alvarez pulling off the win in destructive manner, that he intends on putting his money where his mouth is.

“Saunders is going to get hurt,” said Eubank Jr. during an interview with Talk Sport. “I’m going to be putting a £10,000 bet on Canelo to knock Saunders out. That’s what I think is going to happen. I think Saunders is going to get knocked out.”

Eubank Jr. picking against Saunders comes as no surprise. The two have a long history with one another dating back to a 2014 split decision that went in the favor of Saunders. Since then, Eubank Jr. won eight in a row before another speed bump in the road, this time against George Groves. Currently, Eubank Jr. is on a three-fight win streak and will look to make it four in a row when he takes on journeyman Marcus Morrison on May 1st.

With Saunders in possession of a world title and an undefeated record, he has seemingly earned his shot at the consensus best fighter in the world in Alvarez. Still, even with Saunders holding the upper hand against Eubank Jr., the middleweight contender doesn’t spend any time thinking about what happened in the past. As far as he’s concerned, their first fight happened another lifetime ago.

“I don’t really feel like Saunders has improved since he last fought me. I think he is the same guy. I am levels and levels above what I was when I first got into the ring with Saunders. I feel like he is the same guy; that guy can’t beat someone like Canelo.”

Speaking of who can beat Canelo Alvarez, Eubank Jr. believes the answer is clear. In his opinion, the only reason Alvarez has remained undefeated since his loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013, is because the Mexican star simply hasn’t faced him in the ring yet.

“Somebody who is going to be successful against Canelo, you have to have a very different mindset, a very different approach to the average boxer. I don’t think Saunders has what it takes. I have what it takes, I know the way to beat Canelo. I’m sure I will get my shot within the next couple of years. But it is a very bad fight for Saunders and, if it happens, he is going to get knocked out.”