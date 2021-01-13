Chris Eubank Jr. Eyes Golovkin Showdown: “It’s No Secret, I’ve Wanted That Fight For Years”

By: Hans Themistode

Chris Eubank Jr. is ready to hit the ground running. After spending the entirety of his 2020 campaign on the sidelines, the British native is ready to get active and participate in the biggest fights possible. To help in his search for the most prominent fights out there, Eubank Jr. has changed promotional outfits, going from Premier Boxing Champions to Sauerland Promotions.

Now that the business of boxing has taken care of itself, the 31-year-old is eyeing a showdown with IBF middleweight belt holder Gennadiy Golovkin. While he admits that everyone holding a golden trinket at 160-pounds can get it, he’s made it abundantly clear that Golovkin is the name he wants above all others.

“Absolutely,” said Eubank Jr. when questioned if he wants Golovkin in 2021 by IFL TV. “It’s no secret, I’ve wanted that fight for years. It’s a win, win. Everybody wins, the fans win and the fighters win. Hopefully, we can get that fight in 2021 but all the guys with belts in the middleweight division are on the Hitlist. They’re all on the radar.”

For Eubank Jr., stepping into the ring immediately with someone the level of Golovkin wouldn’t be the best idea. Aside from the former title challenger failing to step into the ring at all this past year, in 2019, the British product’s most recent contest lasted a mere two rounds. In early December of that year, Eubank Jr. faced off against Matt Korobov. The early goings of their contest saw Eubank Jr. outboxed in the first round. However, Korobov failed to keep the momentum going as he suffered a shoulder injury and was forced to withdraw.

The win for Eubank Jr. allowed him to wrap the WBA interim middleweight world title around his waist. Still, he doesn’t believe he’s quite ready to face the likes of Golovkin yet. At least, not without getting himself reacclimated.

In terms of who would be best suited to help him wipe some of the dust off, names such as Liam Williams and Kell Brook have been thrown around. Whomever is chosen from the two makes no difference to Eubank Jr. As far as he’s concerned, he’ll bust up anyone of them.

“I need a warm-up fight so if they want to throw one of those guys in there with me within the next month or so to get me warmed up for my title fight, then I wouldn’t say no. I’ve been out of the ring for 13 months and my last fight was two rounds. So if they want to throw me one of those guys to smack them up a little bit I’m happy to do that.”

In addition to a showdown with Golovkin as well as either Brook or Williams, Eubank Jr. is under the impression that he is in the perfect position to face Ryota Murata. Thanks to Canelo Alvarez officially vacating his WBA “Super” world title, then “Regular” titlist Ryota Murata was elevated to the position Alvarez recently forfeited. With Eubank Jr. holding the interim crown, outside of a matchup with Golovkin, he views a contest with Murata as one that makes the most sense.

“Murata has been elevated now to Super champion in the WBA. I’m the WBA interim world champion so that’s a fight that makes sense. That’s a fight that I want this year for sure and would definitely win.”