Canelo vs. Jacobs Notebook

Compiled By: William Holmes

Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs are set to face off on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. This event will be streamed live on DAZN and is one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.

Below you’ll find a collection of various news, tidbits, and press releases for Saturday’s bout.

Canelo vs. Jacobs Final Press Conference Quotes

WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and IBF Middleweight World Champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) hosted their final press conference today ahead of their 12-round unification fight. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Below is what the fighters and their teams had to say at today’s final press conference:

Canelo Alvarez, WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion

“Look, we’re just ready for Saturday. I’ll repeat to you – I’m ready, I’m ready to continue writing history like I always have.”

“I’m a fighter that’s fought all the styles. What he brings on Saturday night is going to bring the reaction out of me to counter whatever he brings.”

“In boxing, anything can happen. That’s including the knockout. If it’s there, trust me, I’m going to go for the knockout. I don’t care if he’s bigger, stronger, it’s never bothered me. I have the capability. I have the experience to overcome that and more.”

Daniel Jacobs, IBF Middleweight World Champion

“I just feel as if the thirst for this fight is at an all-time high. We are only three days away from a mega fight and it’s such a privilege to be here right before this mega showdown. This is the opportunity of a lifetime for me and I’m mostly excited to get in there to show the world that I am the best middleweight of my generation. I finally have an opportunity to prove it, to go against Canelo Alvarez. You guys are going to see fireworks, masterful boxing, skills, dedication, persistence, and grit, most importantly.”

“I’m gonna talk inside the ring and let my fighting speak for itself. To Canelo – let’s put on a good show my brother.”

What has been tougher – preparing for this fight against Canelo or his fight against GGG? “I think mentally, Golovkin started out as the most devastating power puncher and boogeyman of the division. So mentally, he was tougher. Physically, this is much harder preparation because Canelo is very agile, he’s very fast, his offensive onslaught is at an all-time high. It’s a drastic difference. I thought I won the GGG fight and I assure you I will win this fight without controversy.”

“What will take the win will simply be me being the best version of myself. My physical advantages in itself can win me the fight, but I also have the mental capacity. I’m in my prime. I’m the only fighter Canelo has faced since Floyd Mayweather to be in his prime. I’m super confident and I’m going in there with the ability as well.”

Eddy Reynoso, Co-Trainer and Manager to Canelo Alvarez

“Saturday night we have a great fight in a division that’s given boxing historically great fights, and without a doubt Saturday night you’re going to have one of the greatest fights between two of the best fighters, two great champions. Ever since we began our career in boxing with Canelo, we always knew we’d have to take these types of risks in fights. These are the types of fights that catapult you to the top, to the elite level.”

“We have a tremendous challenge in front of us, a tremendous champion in Daniel Jacobs. But this year, our goal is to sweep the middleweight division and win all four belts, and Daniel Jacobs will not obtain that goal.”

Jose “Chepo” Reynoso, Co-Trainer and Manager to Canelo Alvarez

“I would like to give you a little bit of what happened in camp, all the hard work, all the intense work, the long hours of training. Because intensity is what we expect in the fight. And all this hard work is just what gives us the tranquility and the peace of mind that come Saturday night, when his hand is raised, it will reconfirm to everyone that he is the best middleweight on the planet.”

Andre Rozier, Trainer to Daniel Jacobs

“We had a fantastic camp. I’m just happy that Danny has finally reached his pinnacle. This is the point that he has strived to get to since he first began boxing. And, he is ready. I thank Canelo for accepting the challenge. I expect a fantastic battle but as it was just told – it is my birthday, and my son is going to present me with the best birthday present I could ever get by having his hands raised in victory.”

Keith Connolly, Manager to Daniel Jacobs

“A bunch of people have asked me if I’m excited for the fight. I’m most excited to see how this all turns out – the Daniel Jacobs story. I’ve known him for about 15 years since he was a teenager and it’s been an honor to see him grow from the boy that I first met to the man that he is now. This fight is happening at exactly at the right time. He’s physically mature but more importantly, he’s mentally mature. I expect him to embrace everything Saturday night and come out victorious.”

Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy

“This Saturday the #1 and #2 best middleweights on the planet will put everything on the line for one simple reason – to see who is the best. That is boxing at its finest. Indeed, this is the biggest fight in boxing featuring the biggest star in boxing in the biggest place for boxing on the biggest platform for boxing.”

“In life there are challenges that strengthen a person’s character and determine how this person will be remembered. Boxing is no different. The men we have before us today have faced tough challenges that few on the earth can relate too. Outside of the ring these men have already proven what they are made of, but this Saturday, these men will also determine who will be remembered as the best middleweight of their time the only way they know how – with their fists.”

“We are excited to be at the forefront of this new era of boxing with DAZN and look forward to continuing to make boxing more accessible and affordable for fans.”

“Saturday night we expect fireworks, we expect a war, we expect an amazing fight, with two gentlemen who have done an amazing job getting to this point.”

Bernard Hopkins, Golden Boy Partner and Future Hall of Famer

“To Danny Jacobs, I’d like to say this is a historical moment for your team. This is real special. It doesn’t happen in any division but I’m glad it’s happening now. To Canelo, Jacobs, well done. Now let’s take care of business.”

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing

“We just want three simple things. We want to make sure Daniel Jacobs is victorious on Saturday night and we truly believe from the bottom of our hearts that he will be. We want to make sure we spread the gospel that great fights can be made. You can take risks. It’s fun. It’s called sport. That’s what we have to remember. Why these young men started was about greatness. It was how many belts they could gather. Could they reach the Hall of Fame? Could they create a legacy? And, I want the message of Daniel Jacobs to be spread worldwide. The illness and disease of cancer touches all of us. With Daniel Jacobs, you have a message of complete hope to anybody in suffering. Danie Jacobs was paralyzed. He was told he may never walk again, and certainly never fight again. Right now, I want this story to be spread worldwide to look at this fine young man and realize there is hope. If he can do it, you can do it. And on Saturday, I believe he’ll become victorious and become the unified champion of the world.”

“I know right now that this side has a feeling of excitement and nerves going into this weekend because this is a wonderful fight between two great champions and this is what the sport of boxing is all about.”

On the judges for Saturday: “I believe we have four outstanding officials across this fight who are going to give Daniel Jacobs and Canelo Alvarez a complete blank canvas and mutual respect.”

Joseph Markowski, Executive Vice President of DAZN North America

“To be clear, this fight would be on pay-per-view on any other platform – 80, 90, maybe even 100 bucks. But instead of offering this fight for $100, we’ll offer you an entire year of fights for $100 with our annual pass – incredible value in the next couple of months: Canelo vs. Jacobs on May 4, the World Boxing Super Series on May 18, Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight debut on May 25, Anthony Joshua’s U.S. debut on June 1, Gennady Golovkin’s return on June 8, and premium Bellator MMA. And that’s on top of the rest of our 100+ fight nights a year, including the fact that both Canelo and GGG will be back fighting on DAZN in the fall.”

“This weekend is massive for the middleweight division, a truly electrifying fight. It’s also massive for the DAZN business but most importantly for fight fans. On Sunday morning, instead of fans waking up to a $100 bill, those fight fans will have an entire year of content to look forward to. It’s a transformational moment.”

Undercard Final Press Conference Quotes

The undercard of the spectacular Canelo vs. Jacobs card hosted a press conference featuring Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12-0, 12 KOs), Mauricio “El Maestro” Herrera (24-8, 7 KOs), Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (28-1, 14 KOs), Freddy Fonseca(26-1-1, 17 KOs), Lamont Roach Jr. (18-0-1, 7 KOs), and Jonathan “Polvo” Oquendo (30-5, 19 KOs).The event will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Below is what the fighters had to say at today’s press conference:

Vergil Ortiz Jr., Super Lightweight Prospect:

“I trained really hard for this fight. I was training hard before I knew I was fighting Mauricio Herrera. I was sparring 10 rounders in February. I’m more than ready for this fight. Mauricio has never been stopped. I’ve stopped everybody. I’m more than ready to go into this fight. I’m prepared. Mauricio has been in there with Danny Garcia and Jose Benavidez, who I do believe he beat, and in my eyes he is a world champion. We all know who won. But those guys weren’t me. He didn’t fight me, he didn’t fight Vergil Ortiz. We’re going to see how the fight plays out May 4th.

“About my dad. I really wouldn’t be here without him. He didn’t have the best childhood growing up and he made sure he did everything in his power that I did. I don’t think his dad was there for him when he grew up but he made sure he was there for me. My mom wasn’t there. He played both parts. That’s something you don’t see all the time. Usually it’s the mom who stays with the kid. My dad is the one who stayed with me, was there for me. Thank you dad, I love you.”

“On a more serious note, I can’t wait to eat tacos after this fight. I’m hungry. Other than that, hopefully after this fight, I get a world title shot soon. There’s a couple fights out there. Like, Maurice Hooker, we’re both with DAZN. So, Eddie, make the fight with Maurice Hooker happen please? We’re both from Dallas, we’re both on DAZN, I grew up watching Maurice Hooker on Golden Gloves, he knows me as well. In a couple years, I’ll take on Errol Spence too. I don’t mean that like I’m going to go through everybody. I just believe in my ability.”

Shouting out to Miguel Cotto in the crowd: “I want to thank Cotto. He was one of my favorite fighters growing up, my dad based my style off of Cotto. I don’t know if he knew that.”

Mauricio Herrera, Former Interim WBA Super Featherweight Champion:

“This fight is really motivating. As many of you know my career has gone through ups and downs. In 2014 when I had fought Danny and felt I’d been robbed and then had the chance to win a WBA interim title which I won, and then later that same year, I got robbed again. That really left me in a bad place. I didn’t care for boxing and I was unmotivated. A lot of the fights you see where they’re close and I look bad in, it’s because I’m unmotivated in those fights. I’m slowly getting my motivation back.”

“This kid Ortiz has 12 wins and 12 knockouts, undefeated. On Saturday I’m really motivated. I do want to bring my career back. I trained really hard. You’re going to see I’m not an old lion. And if I’m an old lion, I’m a hungry lion. Come Saturday, you’re going to see a great show. Don’t tune me out. Saturday, you’ll see the Maestro comeback.”

Joseph Diaz Jr., Super Featherweight Contender:

“I’m going to go out there and showcase that I’m the next superstar in boxing. Freddy, I appreciate you coming down from Nicaragua but come Saturday night you ain’t gonna get that victory bro. You’re going to go home sad with a couple black eyes. I’m very, very focused. I’ve been training my ass off. 2018, I dealt with a lot of adversity. My dream is to become a world champion, and 2018 really hurt my heart. I was really at rock bottom. Just being focused and having good family supporting me through the rough times, it really meant a lot to me, it made me more motivated, it made me more into a savage and into a beast. I’ve been training my ass off and I’m very determined to turn into a champion by the end of the year. Come May 4th, I’m going to show you that I’m the real deal.”

“Everybody says I have a sno-cone head now but it’s all good.”

Freddy Fonseca, Super Featherweight Contender:

“I know the challenge I have in front of me, I know that JoJo is the favorite, but we’re coming in the best conditions to ensure victory for Nicaragua. I’m very happy for this opportunity because it’s my opportunity to show that I will be a world champion by beating JoJo Diaz.”

Eric Gomez, President of Golden Boy:

On Vergil Ortiz Jr.: “Vergil Ortiz is a top prospect in boxing. I’ve said it before. There’s other good prospects out there but the skills this kid has, I haven’t seen in a long time and I’ve been promoting boxing for 20 years. He’s incredible, he can do it all. This is a tough test. This a real test for him. I was a little worried when Robert Diaz came into my office and said Mauricio will fight him. I was worried but I believe in his abilities. In order to beat Mauricio Herrera and to prove he’s a tough prospect moving into a contender status, he’s going to have to be victorious. This is the biggest test of his career. Where else, a better place, than the T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas. We’ll see if he’s ready to shine or not.”

On Mauricio Herrera: “Mauricio Herrera is a tough, tough veteran. He’s fought everyone in this sport. He gave Danny Garcia life and death in Puerto Rico. He’s been doing that for a long time. You name it, he’s fought the who’s who in boxing. He’s here to prove he can still compete at a very high level. He’s fighting a tough, tough prospect that’s coming up. He’s faced every kind of style, every kind of fighter in different positions, world champions, prospects, contenders. He’s ready to put on a show on Saturday.

On JoJo Diaz Jr.: “He’s ready to fight for a title, but he’s gotta get past Saturday’s test. There are a few options for him if he gets past this test, and we feel that for the next fight, he should be able to fight for the title. There are a few champions there lurking around.”

Lamont Roach Jr., WBO International Super Featherweight Champion:

“The time is now for those who haven’t seen me. This is the type of opponent that we’ve been waiting for, for a long time. This is where we are going to capitalize and show that we are ready for a world title in the 130-pound division. This is not the first time I’ve faced a veteran and probably not the last time. We trained our asses off in camp, we had good sparring, good strength and conditioning camp, trained mentally, and I’m just ready to be a world titlist and it starts with Saturday night.”

Jonathan Oquendo, NABO Super Featherweight Champion:

“This will be a unification fight because I have the NABO Super Featherweight belt while Lamont Roach has the WBO International Super Featherweight belt. The whole world knows all the hard wok I put in for this Saturday. We know the quality of fighter that he is, we know the capabilities he has. But I like challenge. He likes to fight, I like to fight, and we’re going to make sure we have a great battle and a victory for Puerto Rico.”

Hector Soto, Vice President of Miguel Cotto Promotions:

“This Saturday, we’re going to have a big fight between Jonathan Oquendo and Lamont Roach. This will be a unification fight between international titles because Jonathan Oquendo is the proud owner of the NABO Super Featherweight belt, and after that, he’ll be looking for a world title. He has done all the necessary preparation to ensure triumph and a victory for all of Puerto Rico.”

John Ryder, Interim WBA Super Middleweight Contender:

“With Lemieux, it was a big upset but we got a great replacement in Bilal Akkawy. I think we’re all in for a real treat come Saturday night.”

Bilal Akkawy, Super Middleweight Contender:

“This is a big opportunity. It’s an opportunity for me to prove myself. It’s a world title fight so there’s no way I would turn down a fight like that. I’m going to make the most out of the opportunity come Saturday.”

Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Sport:

“This is a big fight for the mandatory position of Callum Smith. It’s a huge opportunity for John Ryder. He’s turned his career in extraordinary fashion. We know what a tough fight this is. We knew David Lemieux was a tough fight but we know Bilal Akkawy comes in as a young man, extremely hungry, very dangerous, and this is going to be a very explosive fight.”

Sadam Ali, Welterweight Contender:

“I’m excited for this fight. It’s on a big card. 26-1 underdog? That’s crazy! I’m excited, ready for any opponent, any style that comes to me. I understand it’s a big opportunity for him, he’s been waiting for a moment like this, I know he’s coming strong, but I’m excited to go out there and shine. I’m ready to go.”

Anthony Young, Welterweight Contender:

“As a person, all I can ask for is opportunity. Getting the opportunity to fight a former world champion in Sadam Ali, who defeated a legend. They got me 26-1 underdog, so if you’re looking to win some money, put it on me. Sadam is Muslim, I’m muslim, that’s my brother, but Saturday, one of us has got to go, and it ain’t gonna be me.”

Joseph Markowski, Executive Vice President of DAZN North America:

“Saturday night is not just important because we’re unifying titles in the middleweight division. When you put on events of this magnitude, you know you will have a significant audience and a perfect opportunity to introduce future headliners to sports fans. At DAZN, we’re invested in the sport of boxing – not just its biggest names. And while we put great emphasis and resource into fights like May 4, we put on more than 100 fight nights a year and know how important it is to build the next generation.”

“We are committed to these boxers, making sure we broadcast their bouts so fans can witness their talents as they ascend to becoming main event fighters.”

Canelo vs. Jacobs Face Middleweight Unification Fight to be Shown Live in US Movie Theaters

On May 4, boxing’s biggest star will take a step closer to becoming undisputed champion as Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) defends his WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Titles in a 12-round unification fight against IBF Middleweight World Champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) during the celebratory weekend of Cinco de Mayo. The highly anticipated bout and its co-featured fights will broadcast live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to big screen across the nation as “Canelo vs. Jacobs.” A full undercard, featuring David Lemieux vs. John Ryder, will be shown prior to the main event.

Tickets for “Canelo vs Jacobs” can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.comor at participating theater box offices now.

The live broadcast of “Canelo vs Jacobs” presented by Fathom Events and Golden Boy is set for Saturday, May 4 beginning at beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. MT / 6:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. AK / 4:00 p.m HI. Boxing fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in more than 500 select movie theaters through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Canelo, 28, is a native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico who became the top man in the sport by giving fans the biggest and most entertaining fights. At 154 pounds, Canelo captured several world titles and defeated the likes of Austin “No Doubt” Trout, Sugar Shane Mosley, Alfredo “El Perro” Angulo, Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara and Liam “Beefy” Smith. However, Canelo scored his most significant victory yet at 160 pounds, where he defeated Gennady “GGG” Golovkin in their highly anticipated rematch in September 2018 and established himself as the WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion.

In his debut performance, Canelo became a three-division world champion by knocking out Rocky Fielding in three rounds to capture the WBA Super Middleweight World Title in December 2018. Canelo will return to middleweight for this fight as he continues to clean out the 160-pound division.

Jacobs, 31, is a native of Brooklyn, New York who is widely considered as one of the best middleweights of this era. Jacobs rose up the middleweight rankings to win the WBA Middleweight World Title against Jarrod Fletcher in 2014 after being away from the sport for 19 months, due to a form of bone cancer that he courageously overcame. Jacobs made several successful defenses, including a thunderous first-round knockout of Peter Quillin the following year. Despite losing to Gennady Golovkin in a very close fight in 2017, Jacobs has remained undefeated since his return, defeating former amateur champion and middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko to capture the IBF Middleweight World Championship. Jacobs will look to capture more middleweight hardware in the biggest fight of his career.

“We are proud to partner again with our friends at Golden Boy to bring this unification bout to cinemas nationwide,” said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. “Fight fans have loved watching Canelo on big screen, and we expect them to really enjoy this battle with Daniel Jacobs.”

Telemundo Goes All In For Canelo vs. Jacobs Fight Week

Telemundo Deportes, the Spanish-language home of The Biggest, Best, Global Sports, presents special, pre- and post-fight coverage of the anticipated match between Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs with extensive coverage across Telemundo Deportes digital platforms and on Titulares y Más, the network’s signature sports and entertainment show, all week leading to Saturday’s big fight.

Telemundo Deportes’ content and promotion across platforms will drive fans to subscribe to DAZN to watch the Canelo vs. Jacobs middleweight championship. DAZN is the sports streaming app that has made its mark on the U.S. sports landscape by delivering premium boxing and MMA events to subscribers without the additional cost of pay-per-view.

As part of the special coverage, Telemundo Deportes’ app and the Telemundo Deportes Facebook page will live stream the undercard event featuring some of the best current and future stars from Golden Boy including the returns of Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr., Sadam “World Kid” Ali and Lamont Roach Jr., in separate bouts. The coverage will be in Spanish-language on Saturday, May 4 starting at 9 p.m. ET.

In anticipation of the fight, the Telemundo Deportes app and its Facebook page will also present Spanish-language livestream of the press conference as well as the weigh-in event that will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In addition, Telemundo Deportes digital and social media platforms will present extensive content throughout the week leading to May 4, including the latest news around the fighters, analysis, short-form features, public workouts, highlights and recaps.

On television, coverage continues throughout the week on Titulares y Más, featuring special segments and reports from Las Vegas with expert analysis and the latest from Canelo and Jacobs. The week-long coverage plans include all main events such as the fighter arrivals, press conferences, weigh-in and interviews with Canelo, Jacobs and Oscar De La Hoya. Karim Mendiburu will host the late-night sports show from Las Vegas starting Wednesday.

On May 4, Telemundo Deportes’ Premier League coverage on Universo will incorporate special segments during the pre-game show at 2:30 p.m. ET, ahead of the Newcastle vs. Liverpool matchup, with live reports and the latest news and updates from Las Vegas. The comprehensive news and information programming around the big fight will conclude that evening on Titulares y Más with highlights, interviews and reactions from Las Vegas.

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs super-fight will be streamed live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas exclusively on DAZN with coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

Telemundo Deportes is the U.S. leading sports brand and destination for the biggest, best global sports programming in Spanish-language. It is home to two of the world’s most popular sporting events: the FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. It is also the home of the 2019 Copa America. In addition, Telemundo Deportes broadcasts the Premier League, Boxeo Telemundo Ford, the #1 boxing program in Spanish, and Titulares y Más, the #1 sports news, entertainment and commentary show in Spanish, among other recognized sports properties.