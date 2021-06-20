Canelo Alvarez Works The Corner Of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. As He Stepped Into The Ring One Final Time

By: Hans Themistode

Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. watched as his son, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., lost a clear decision to MMA legend, Anderson Silva. Despite his disappointment, Chavez Sr. went out and entertained a lively crowd.

At the Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, Chavez Sr. took on Hector Camacho Jr. While the retired Hall of Famer entered the ring on several occasions for numerous exhibitions, Chavez Sr. claimed that this one would be his last.

At 58, the Mexican star came out and gave it everything he had. Regardless of his advanced age, he entertained the crowd with his willingness to go all out. At times, Chavez Sr. flashed the sort of skill that made him a multiple division champion, 2011 Hall of Famer and a cultural icon

The customary three judges who sit in their ringside seats were neither present nor needed. At the end of their four round, two-minute exhibition, Chavez Sr. appeared to get the better of their exchanges and was loudly applauded for his efforts.

With only one round remaining, Chavez Sr. called up pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez who attended the event. Alvarez then cornered Chavez Sr. for the final round.

Following the event, Alvarez, who currently holds the WBA, WBO, WBC and Ring Magazine titles at 168 pounds, was proud to have participated. Although many have claimed that Alvarez has surpassed Chavez Sr. as the greatest Mexican fighter of all time, Alvarez would hear none of it.

“Chavez will always be the greatest Mexican fighter ever,” said Alvarez. “It was an honor to do this.