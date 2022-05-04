Canelo Alvarez Open To Errol Spence Jr. Showdown But Only At 168 Pounds

By: Hans Themistode

Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

From the moment Errol Spence Jr. made his professional debut in 2012 on a relatively small show in Indio, California, the Dallas native has shown an immense amount of confidence. But while it’s clear that Spence Jr. has the utmost faith in his skills, it appears as though the powerful southpaw believed he could dethrone arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Following Alvarez’s 11th round stoppage victory over Caleb Plant in November of 2021, the newly crowned undisputed super middleweight champion became a wanted man. On one end of the spectrum, was Eddie Hearn. The longtime promoter dangled a three-fight deal in the face of Alvarez. First up for the Mexican star, would be a date against current WBA light heavyweight titlist, Dmitry Bivol. Should Alvarez walk away from their contest unscathed, he would then move on to a showdown against longtime rival, Gennadiy Golovkin.

For Alvarez’s third bout with Hearn, names such as cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu, as well as Joshua Buatsi have been rumored to be the frontrunners.

As Alvarez pondered over Hearn’s offer, Al Haymon from Premier Boxing Champions made his move. Initially, it was revealed that both Jermall Charlo, the current WBC middleweight champion, as well as David Benavidez, were offered to the Mexican star. However, Tom Brown of TGB Promotions, divulged that there was another name offered to Alvarez as part of their initial package.

“Props to Eddy Reynoso, the ‘Manager of the Year,’ for getting Canelo these huge paydays with the least risk,” Brown said. “He had him take the least risk for the most reward. Because he had a chance to fight a reigning world champion at 160 pounds in Charlo and he also had a chance to fight an undefeated, two-time former 168-pound champion in Benavidez. Or he could’ve fought the reigning welterweight champion. It was a $100 million deal.”

The reigning welterweight champion that Brown is eluding to, is current unified titlist, Errol Spence Jr. According to Brown, Spence Jr. was willing to audaciously move up to take on Alvarez at a catchweight of 164 pounds.

Although Alvarez carefully looked over his options, he decided against Haymon’s offer in lieu of Hearn’s deal. Despite Alvarez now being tied at the hip with Hearn, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning to the negotiating table with Haymon. If Alvarez does, in fact, accept a future deal to face Spence Jr., the Mexican product reveals that he would be unwilling to acquiesce to his weight demands.

“I don’t want to do things like that. Catchweight? 164, why me? I don’t need to do that.”

Regardless of Alvarez’s public refusal to go down to 164 pounds, Spence Jr. has seemingly moved on from the idea of facing the pound-for-pound star…at least for now. Just a few short weeks ago, Spence Jr. successfully added yet another world title to his collection, scoring a 10th-round stoppage victory over Yordenis Ugas. Since nabbing the victory, Spence Jr. has openly admitted that he currently has his eyes set on facing longtime rival, Terence Crawford.

Ultimately, Alvarez continues to be apprehensive over the idea of squeezing down to 164 pounds. However, he isn’t completely eliminating the possibility of a showdown against Spence Jr. If, of course, he were willing to meet him at his natural weight.

“168,” continued Alvarez. “I don’t need to do anything like that.”