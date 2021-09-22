Canelo Alvarez On Caleb Plant skirmish: “He’s Gonna Pay November 6th, I Have Something Special For Him”

By: Hans Themistode

All of sudden, Canelo Alvarez is in a giving mood.

After meeting Caleb Plant for the first time face to face before their November 6th, showdown, the Mexican star was enraged with what took place yesterday afternoon. Once the two stars sized each other up on the press conference stage, Alvarez shoved his man, claiming the IBF titlist said a few disparaging words about his mother.

From there, Plant stepped up to Alvarez and connected with an open-handed slap. In an act of retaliation, Alvarez immediately let off two shots of his own, one of which caused a cut underneath the right eye of Plant.

With tension between the pair at an all-time high, Alvarez continued to get animated as Plant accused Alvarez, his head trainer Eddy Reynoso, and their entire camp – of being drug cheats. Once those accusations were lobbied in the direction of the unified super middleweight titlist, he jumped out of his seat and attempted to get in the face of Plant once again.

As the two were separated, Alvarez grabbed the microphone and revealed that come the night of their fight, he’ll have a heartfelt gift waiting for Plant.

“He’s gonna pay November 6th,” said Alvarez during the press conference. “When somebody bothers me with a lot of shit, they know. I have something special for him.”

Currently, oddsmakers are expecting Alvarez to walk away with the victory. The pound for pound star and multiple division titlist has faced considerably tougher competition throughout the course of his career.

Since picking up world titles at both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, Alvarez has placed his flag in the 168-pound weight class. In December of 2020, Alvarez nabbed the WBA, WBC, and Ring Magazine titles during his one-sided victory over Callum Smith. Alvarez would then follow that up with back-to-back stoppage wins against Avni Yildirim and Billy Joe Saunders, the latter resulting in the WBO title being wrapped around his waist.

As for Plant, while he holds an undefeated record through 21 professional fights, his resume is mostly viewed as unimpressive. Since picking the IBF super-middleweight title against Jose Uzcategui in 2019, Plant has gone on to defeat an unheralded bunch in Mike Lee, Vincent Feigenbutz, and Caleb Truax.

But while most, including Alvarez, aren’t expecting Plant to reach the final bell, the IBF belt holder simply can’t wait until he makes the entire world eat their words.

“The only thing better than proving people right, is proving people wrong,” said Plant. “Make sure you tune in.”