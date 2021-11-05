Listen Now:  
Canelo Alvarez “Likes” The Idea Of Facing Artur Beterbiev

Posted on 11/05/2021

By: Hans Themistode

In a career that’s likely Hall of Fame bound, Canelo Alvarez has thoroughly enjoyed pushing the limits of what he can physically do.

After starting his career at 139 pounds in 2005, Alvarez has slowly but surely moved his way up the ranks. Now, presently speaking, Alvarez is a four-division world champion with an eye to accomplish more.

Despite dethroning Sergey Kovalev at 175 pounds in November of 2019, Alvarez has stated on numerous occasions that his current division, super middleweight, is where he feels the most comfortable. However, when asked broached with the idea of moving back up in weight to face unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbeiv, Alvarez embraced it.

“That’s not crazy,” said Alvarez to a group of reporters. “I like the idea. I love challenges.”

Beterbiev, 36, has built a reputation of being one of boxing’s most feared punchers. With all 16 of his victories coming via knockout, the Russian star will look to once again put his opponent on ice on December 17th, against highly ranked contender, Marcus Browne.

Although presently, most are picking Beterbiev to score yet another victory, Alvarez has his own business to attend to beforehand.

This coming Saturday night, November 6th, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alvarez is set to take on IBF super middleweight champion, Caleb Plant. With Alvarez in possession of three of the four major world titles, the winner of their upcoming showdown will be crowned the division’s first undisputed super middleweight of all time.

Much like Beterbiev, the consensus surrounding Alvarez is that he’ll destructively get rid of Plant before the sound of the final bell. Those sentiments are something that the Mexican star vehemently agrees with, as he claims that he’ll stop Plant in eight rounds or less come fight night.

Should his predictions become a reality, Alvarez will have no shortage of viable contenders at 168 pounds. However, while Alvarez’s head trainer Eddy Reynoso has urged his pound-for-pound star to refrain from moving back up in weight, it appears as though Alvarez could try his hand at becoming a unified light heavyweight champion.

