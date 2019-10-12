Canelo Alvarez: GGG and Demetrius Andrade Present No Challenge

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez has a big task on his hands on November 9th. He will be moving up two weight divisions in order to challenge WBO Light Heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev.

The threat that Kovalev possesses too Canelo is a monumental one. Kovalev, age 36, may not be the fighter he once was, but he is still viewed as one of the very best Light Heavyweight fighters in the world. His last ring appearance resulted in a stoppage win over the previously undefeated Anthony Yarde in the 11th round.

Not too many fighters are itching to get into the same ring as Kovalev in his own weight class. Yet, Canelo has no issue with moving up several divisions in order to make this contest happen. The physical advantages that Kovalev possesses which includes a three inch height and two inch reach advantage, only instills more confidence in Canelo. According to the Mexican born fighter, these are the sort of challenges that he lives for.

“Kovalev provides me with a difficult challenge,” said Canelo. “He is a very dangerous opponent but these are the sort of fights that I want. I want someone who is going to challenge and push me.”

If Canelo is successful in his endeavors on November 2nd, he will then hold three belts in three different weight classes simultaneously. The options for his next fight will be endless. With the top names from every division clamoring for there chance at the Mexican star, don’t expect a familiar name to be amongst those who are chosen for his next fight.

“Golovkin no longer presents a challenge,” said Canelo in regard to stepping into the ring with his rival Gennadiy Golovkin. “He looked slow in his last fight against Derevyanchenko. I believe I gave the blueprint on how to defeat him. He doesn’t present a challenge but what he does represent is good business but that is all.”

Just a few short months ago, these words would have been laughed at. Following Golovkin’s controversial win against Derevyanchenko however, it is easy to understand where he is coming from. With Golovkin getting up there in age, he doesn’t appear to be the same fighter he once was. No matter how great a fighter is, father time is undefeated.

Although Golovkin might be past his prime, one fighter who is in the middle of his, is current WBO Middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade. With 28 wins against no defeats, Andrade is a two weight world champion who has dominated everyone he has stepped inside of the ring with. A matchup between the two would pit arguably the best Middleweights in the world against one another. The boxing world would enjoy a contest between the two champions, but don’t count Canelo amongst that group.

“He hasn’t fought anyone and he’s boring. If it’s a boring fight people are going to blame me. He doesn’t present a challenge because he hasn’t fought anyone.”

Canelo’s remarks might seem a bit disrespectful but there is a bit of truth to it. Andrade has been in the pro ranks for over a decade, yet he still doesn’t have a signature win under his belt as of yet.

The skill and talent of Andrade is undeniable but he needs to put together a string of victories against upper echelon competition in order to get the attention of Canelo Alvarez.