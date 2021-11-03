Listen Now:  
Canelo Alvarez Encourages Fans To Bet On Him In Caleb Plant Showdown: “Your Money Is Safe”

Posted on 11/03/2021

By: Hans Themistode

For the vast majority of his career, Canelo Alvarez has walked through the ropes as a considerable favorite. Come this Saturday night on November 6th, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alvarez will assume that familiar position.

On the night, Alvarez will attempt to unify his WBA, WBO, and WBC super middleweight titles against IBF champion, Caleb Plant. Although boxing has often produced split opinions on championship fights, the overwhelming thought processing surrounding this one has been the same. That is, Alvarez will dominate and become the division’s first undisputed champion.

With bettors currently running to the betting window to wage their hard-earned money on the Mexican star, the multiple division titlist can’t help but smile. Although several large bets have already been made in his favor, Alvarez urges his fans to dig deeper and deeper into their pockets.

Betting such large sums of money might feel a bit uncomfortable for the common man. Those, however, who are uneasy about the possibility of Alvarez coming up short, should feel just fine.

“Bet more,” said Alvarez to a group of fans. “Your money is safe.”

Plant, 29, and his two and a half year title reign, is mostly viewed as inconsequential. While he has defended his championship three separate times, the Nashville, Tennessee native has yet to face anyone even remotely close to the caliber of Alvarez. Due to Plant’s less than stellar opposition, he’s mostly viewed as having little to no chance at actually pulling off the upset.

Not only is Alvarez in agreement with the betting public but he’s also equally as confident in his ability to put an end to their contest before the sound of the final bell.

“I’m gonna knock out this guy,” said Alvarez during a recent press conference. “Less than eight rounds, easy.”

