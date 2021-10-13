Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Canelo Alvarez Dismisses Demetrius Andrade: “I’m Never Going To Fight With Him”

Posted on 10/13/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez has made it known several times over that he’s willing to face any and anyone in the boxing world. Having fought as high as 175 pounds, the Mexican star has taken on some of the sport’s biggest and most notable names. Those would include the likes of Daniel Jacobs, Floyd Mayweather, Gennadiy Golovkin, Sergey Kovalev, and Erislandy Lara.

But while Alvarez enjoys testing his skills against elite-level competition, he’s shown no interest in facing off against Demetrius Andrade. The WBO middleweight titlist has urged Alvarez to face him in the ring for numerous years and nearly came to blows with the pound-for-pound star during a recent press conference. Although Andrade holds an undefeated record and captured world titles in two separate weight classes, Alvarez doesn’t deem Andrade worthy of his time in the ring.

“He’s a horrible fighter,” said Alvarez during an interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast. “I’m never going to fight with him. He hasn’t fought with anybody.”

Despite Alvarez openly declining a showdown against Andrade, the WBO titlist is still attempting to bait him in. Although Andrade competes at 160 pounds, one full weight class lower than Alvarez, Andrade made it clear that he’s willing to meet Alvarez in any division.

“Canelo, you going to run up to 175?” Questioned Andrade during a recent press conference. “Cool, I can meet you there.”

Even with Andrade’s willingness to meet Alvarez anywhere to face him in the ring, Alvarez is focused on more pressing matters. On November 6th, at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alvarez is set to take on IBF super middleweight champion, Caleb Plant. With Alvarez already in possession of three of the four major world titles in the division, a win over Plant would crown Alvarez as the division’s first undisputed champion of all time.

If the Mexican product manages to successfully rip away Plant’s title, he’s unclear of his next direction. Regardless of what Alvarez ultimately does, he’s made his feelings crystal clear that a showdown against Andrade is not in his future.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Deontay Wilder Makes Last Minute Change With Fight Gloves: "Since They Wanna Have Little To No Padding, We're Going To Have The Same"
October 9th
Deontay Wilder Makes Explicit Gesture In Video, Apparently In Reference To Respected Commentator
October 8th
Fury Knocks Out Wilder In 11th Round Of Instant Classic
October 10th
Deontay Wilder: "He [Tyson Fury] Came To Lean On Me, Try To Rough Me Up And He Succeeded"
October 10th
Did Tyson Fury Benefit From A "Long Count?" The Answer Won't Make A Difference
October 10th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend