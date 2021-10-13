Canelo Alvarez Dismisses Demetrius Andrade: “I’m Never Going To Fight With Him”

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez has made it known several times over that he’s willing to face any and anyone in the boxing world. Having fought as high as 175 pounds, the Mexican star has taken on some of the sport’s biggest and most notable names. Those would include the likes of Daniel Jacobs, Floyd Mayweather, Gennadiy Golovkin, Sergey Kovalev, and Erislandy Lara.

But while Alvarez enjoys testing his skills against elite-level competition, he’s shown no interest in facing off against Demetrius Andrade. The WBO middleweight titlist has urged Alvarez to face him in the ring for numerous years and nearly came to blows with the pound-for-pound star during a recent press conference. Although Andrade holds an undefeated record and captured world titles in two separate weight classes, Alvarez doesn’t deem Andrade worthy of his time in the ring.

“He’s a horrible fighter,” said Alvarez during an interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast. “I’m never going to fight with him. He hasn’t fought with anybody.”

Despite Alvarez openly declining a showdown against Andrade, the WBO titlist is still attempting to bait him in. Although Andrade competes at 160 pounds, one full weight class lower than Alvarez, Andrade made it clear that he’s willing to meet Alvarez in any division.

“Canelo, you going to run up to 175?” Questioned Andrade during a recent press conference. “Cool, I can meet you there.”

Even with Andrade’s willingness to meet Alvarez anywhere to face him in the ring, Alvarez is focused on more pressing matters. On November 6th, at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Alvarez is set to take on IBF super middleweight champion, Caleb Plant. With Alvarez already in possession of three of the four major world titles in the division, a win over Plant would crown Alvarez as the division’s first undisputed champion of all time.

If the Mexican product manages to successfully rip away Plant’s title, he’s unclear of his next direction. Regardless of what Alvarez ultimately does, he’s made his feelings crystal clear that a showdown against Andrade is not in his future.