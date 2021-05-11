Canelo Alvarez Believes He Knows Why Demetrius Andrade Wants To Fight Him: “Payday, Payday”

By: Hans Themistode

For a number of years now, former two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade has told everyone who would listen that he could defeat Canelo Alvarez if he was only given the chance. The Rhode Island native has chased a showdown with the Mexican star when both were campaigning at 154 and 160 pounds. Even now, with Alvarez currently one weight class higher, Andrade has repeatedly stated that he would have no issue with moving up in weight to make the fight happen.

This past weekend, Andrade continued his push to get Alvarez in the ring. The current WBO middleweight titlist sat ringside as he watched the pound-for-pound star dismantle Billy Joe Saunders, forcing the Britt to retire on his stool at the end of round eight. Following the win, Andrade took it upon himself to crash the post-fight press conference to congratulate Alvarez on the win and ask him when the two could possibly share the ring with one another. After a few minutes of back and forth arguing, Alvarez revealed that he knows why Andrade is so persistent in landing a fight with him.

“Payday, payday I know that,” said Alvarez. “You are never going to get the fight.”

With the win this past weekend, Alvarez added the WBO super middleweight belt to his WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine titles. Now, the 30-year-old will look to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all-time by taking on IBF titlist Caleb Plant.

By and large, Alvarez is viewed as the consensus best fighter in the world mostly due to the proliferation of world titles he has in his possession and the numerous wins against former world champions plastered to his resume.

There’s a long list of reasons why Alvarez refuses to face Andrade but his lack of name recognition remains one of the main reasons. While the 33-year-old may have complied a spotless record through 30 professional fights, Alvarez simply has a hard time recognizing anyone he has actually stepped into the ring against.

“Man you fight with nobody, you are a champion but you fight with nobody.”