Canelo Alvarez and Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Los Angeles Press Conference Quotes

Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs), WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion, and Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs), IBF Middleweight World Champion, completed the final stop of their three-city press tour with a spectacular press event at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live.The 12-round unification fight will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday May 4 and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Below is what today’s participants had to say at the event:



Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/DAZN USA

CANELO ALVAREZ, WBC, WBA, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion:

“I know Jacobs is a tough opponent and it’s going to be work, but I’ve always believed to be the best you must beat the best. I love challenges. I want people to experience a good fight when they come watch my fights. I may lose, but my heart is a winning heart and I want to give the fans a spectacular finish and I’m going to put up a good fight.”



DANIEL JACOBS, IBF Middleweight World Champion:

“I have the will and desire to go inside to go in that ring and be victorious and I see myself with my hand raised by the end of night. I know the odds are stacked against me and Canelo’s resume speaks for itself, but he’s never faced a tall, fast and big guy all at once and that’s what I’m going to give him. We’re going to give you what you’re looking for and the fans going to get a great fight come May 4.”

EDDY REYNOSO, Head Trainer and Manager of Canelo Alvarez:

“Our objective this year is win all the belts and become the first Mexican to win the all the world championships.”

JOSE “CHEPO” REYNOSO, Trainer and Manager of Canelo Alvarez:

“The moment he set foot in the gym we knew he was something special, the day he debuted he was great, but the day he retires the world will know how great of a fighter he is.”

ANDRE ROZIER, Trainer of Danny Jacobs:

“Jacobs is the best middleweight walking on this planet, his capabilities, skillset and gentleman ship will be what wins the fight on May 4.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions:

“I guarantee this is going to be the fight of the year. You have two fighters who don’t have a quit in their game, this is a fight for the ages. The fact that Jacobs and Canelo both want to be great, there’s no other way than to make this one great for the fans, they will get their money’s worth come May 4.”

FRANK SMITH, CEO of Matchroom Boxing:

“We believe Jacobs will unify all of those belts and he’ll take on Canelo and win that fight.”

JOSEPH MARKOWSKI, Executive Vice President, DAZN North America:

“We’re deeply honored and proud to be exclusively showing this champion versus champion fight in the U.S.”

RICHARD STURM, President of Las Vegas Sports & Entertainment

“We are tremendously excited to bring the Canelo versus Jacobs fight to Las Vegas; it’s going to be a great event.”

Canelo vs. Jacobs is a 12-round fight for the WBC, WBA, Lineal, Ring Magazine and IBF Middleweight World Titles presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Matchroom Boxing. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle.” The event will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Tickets for Canelo vs. Jacobs are one sale now