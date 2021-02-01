Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT
Caleb Truax On Caleb Plant’s Chances Against Canelo Alvarez: “He Needs More Time To Take Down The Likes Of Canelo”
Posted on 02/01/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Former super middleweight belt holder Caleb Truax knew that it was going to be difficult to land a clean punch on Caleb Plant. However, after missing shot after shot during their title fight this past Saturday night, Truax didn’t realize it was going to be damn there impossible.

“I knew that he was a good defensive fighter and slick but he was a little more elusive than I thought,” said Truax to Fight Hub TV following his wide decision defeat to Plant at The Shrine Exposition in Los Angeles California. “He prob has the best jab that I ever faced but he doesn’t have much power.”

Plant, 28, dominated their showdown from start to finish. With the third defense of his IBF title officially scratched off, Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) now seemingly has options. For starters, the Nashville, Tennessee native can place his focus on a long-awaited showdown against former two-time belt holder David Benavidez. The pair have spent numerous years threatening each other over social media but have failed to work out a deal to end the talking and solve their differences in the ring.

While fans would love a matchup between them, the more likely route is an undisputed showdown with unified champion Canelo Alvarez. Their matchup of course, is predicated on the Mexican native handling his business in his next two ring appearances.

In just a few more weeks, the pound for pound star is set to take on mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim. Should he win, Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) is then scheduled to take on WBO titlist Billy Joe Saunders. If yet another victory falls on the side of Alvarez, then the two would most likely meet sometime in September with every super-middleweight title on the line.

For as much as Plant would love the opportunity to take down boxing’s biggest star, Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) begins to bear an incredulous look on his face.

Although the former titleholder believes that Plant is immensely talented, in his opinion, a showdown with Alvarez is simply a bridge too far for him to cross at the moment.

“I wouldn’t pick him to beat Canelo right now, I wouldn’t pick anyone to beat Canelo right now. That’s not saying anything negative about him. He only has 21 fights, he has plenty of time to develop and seems to be getting better so he should take his time. He needs more time to take down the likes of Canelo.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
Larry Holmes Interview
December 24th
EP 39: Teofimo Lopez/Lomachenko Fall Out
October 23rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Andre Ward Has No Issue With Canelo Alvarez Facing Avni Yildirim: "It’s Not Healthy To Face A Top Guy Fight In And Fight Out"
January 25th
Regis Prograis Wants Danny Garcia: "I Can Beat Him Very, Easily - I Think I Whoop Him Bad"
January 26th
Errol Spence Jr. Appears To Call Out Yordenis Ugas: "All You Needed Was Something I Want"
January 30th
Demetrius Andrade Gives A Hint As To Who He Wants Next: "Anybody Name That Starts With C And Ends With An O"
January 26th
Bob Arum Details The One Issue Preventing Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr.: "The Only Issue Is Spence Doesn't Want To Fight Him"
January 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY