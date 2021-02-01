Caleb Truax On Caleb Plant’s Chances Against Canelo Alvarez: “He Needs More Time To Take Down The Likes Of Canelo”

By: Hans Themistode

Former super middleweight belt holder Caleb Truax knew that it was going to be difficult to land a clean punch on Caleb Plant. However, after missing shot after shot during their title fight this past Saturday night, Truax didn’t realize it was going to be damn there impossible.

“I knew that he was a good defensive fighter and slick but he was a little more elusive than I thought,” said Truax to Fight Hub TV following his wide decision defeat to Plant at The Shrine Exposition in Los Angeles California. “He prob has the best jab that I ever faced but he doesn’t have much power.”

Plant, 28, dominated their showdown from start to finish. With the third defense of his IBF title officially scratched off, Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) now seemingly has options. For starters, the Nashville, Tennessee native can place his focus on a long-awaited showdown against former two-time belt holder David Benavidez. The pair have spent numerous years threatening each other over social media but have failed to work out a deal to end the talking and solve their differences in the ring.

While fans would love a matchup between them, the more likely route is an undisputed showdown with unified champion Canelo Alvarez. Their matchup of course, is predicated on the Mexican native handling his business in his next two ring appearances.

In just a few more weeks, the pound for pound star is set to take on mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim. Should he win, Alvarez (54-1-2, 36 KOs) is then scheduled to take on WBO titlist Billy Joe Saunders. If yet another victory falls on the side of Alvarez, then the two would most likely meet sometime in September with every super-middleweight title on the line.

For as much as Plant would love the opportunity to take down boxing’s biggest star, Truax (31-5-2, 19 KOs) begins to bear an incredulous look on his face.

Although the former titleholder believes that Plant is immensely talented, in his opinion, a showdown with Alvarez is simply a bridge too far for him to cross at the moment.

“I wouldn’t pick him to beat Canelo right now, I wouldn’t pick anyone to beat Canelo right now. That’s not saying anything negative about him. He only has 21 fights, he has plenty of time to develop and seems to be getting better so he should take his time. He needs more time to take down the likes of Canelo.”