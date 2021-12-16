Caleb Plant Would Love To Face Jermall Charlo: “Anywhere, Anyplace, Anytime”

By: Hans Themistode

Caleb Plant is still licking his wounds and sulking over his defeat at the hands of Canelo Alvarez. The two squared off on November 6th, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada with every single super middleweight title on the line.

Heading into their contest, Plant was considered a gargantuan underdog. In the eyes of many, the Nashville, Tennessee native was simply in over his head. However, from the moment the opening bell rang, Plant earned his respect. The 29-year-old flashed moments of brilliance. In the tenth round, in particular, Plant landed a seven-punch combination, with the final blow snapping back the head of Alvarez.

While Plant ultimately fought the pound for pound star on even terms for most of their contest, his success came to a sudden end in the 11th. Alvarez cornered his man in the penultimate round before dropping him with a left uppercut. Shortly after, the Mexican product finished off the previously undefeated IBF super middleweight titleholder.

Although their contest took place less than two months ago, Plant has already been spotted back in the gym. While he could opt to sit back and enjoy the fruits of his labor, he would much rather sharpen his tools as he sifts through possible opponents for his next ring appearance.

“I don’t wanna lose momentum,” said Plant during an interview with FightHype.com. “I know I put up a great showing, so I just want to get right back to work and keep the momentum going. Keep fighting big names.”

At the moment, the super middleweight division isn’t bereft of talent. But while Plant could chase showdowns against the likes of David Benavidez and Anthony Dirrell, he has his eyes set on Jermall Charlo.

“I love that fight. Anywhere, anyplace, anytime.”

Currently, Charlo resides one weight class lower in the middleweight division. But, regardless of their weight discrepancy, Charlo has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to drop his WBC middleweight crown in order to take on Alvarez at 168 pounds.

Nevertheless, the Mexican native has sauntered his way to the cruiserweight division. Should Charlo decide to move up in weight regardless, Plant would love to welcome him. And while he refrained from going into details on how a matchup between them would play out, Plant gave an unambiguous answer when asked who would win.

“Me getting my hand raised, no doubt.”