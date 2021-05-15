Listen Now:  
Caleb Plant: “There’s A List Of Things That Canelo Cannot Do Better Than Me, He Just Can’t F*ck With Me

Posted on 05/15/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Canelo Alvarez, by and large, is the most praised fighter in the world at the moment. The Mexican star is widely considered as the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the sport, his skillset has often drawn comparisons to some of the all-time greats and his placement in the boxing Hall of Fame is seemingly solidified the moment he hangs up his gloves.

Yet, no matter how many superlative words are thrown in his direction, Caleb Plant simply doesn’t believe that Alvarez is anywhere near his level.

“It’s been a long time coming where I felt like, there’s things that I hold over him,” said Plant during an interview with Fight Hub TV. “He just can’t f*ck with me. There’s a list of things that Canelo cannot do better than me.”

Alvarez, 30, recently added to his legacy with an eighth-round stoppage win over Billy Joe Saunders. The win for the pound-for-pound star netted him yet another super middleweight world title. Now, the only thing stopping him from becoming the first undisputed 168-pound champion in boxing history is Plant as he holds the IBF title.

At the moment, Plant is under the promotional banner of Premier Boxing Champions, while Alvarez has just finished his two fight agreement with promoter Eddie Hearn. Now, the Mexican star is a free agent, freeing him to negotiate a showdown with Plant without any ties to a promoter.

With Alvarez completely focused on winning the one world title at 168 pounds that is currently not in his possession, Plant is urging him to pick up the phone and give him a call. Although most of the boxing world doubts his chances of actually pulling off the upset, Plant couldn’t care less what the viewing public believes. In his mind, he knows that he has what it takes to make his own undisputed dreams come true.

“He wants to become undisputed and I want to become undisputed. There’s only one way to make it happen. I’ve been envisioning this my whole life.”

