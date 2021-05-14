Listen Now:  
Caleb Plant On Canelo’s Opposition: “He’s been Fighting These UK Level Guys, He’s Looked Human In Some Of These Bigger Fights”

Posted on 05/14/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Caleb Plant can’t help but notice the large target currently on his back. The Nashville, Tennessee native became the last stumbling block for Canelo Alvarez and his road to undisputed just a few days ago.

In front of what turned out to be a record amount of fans, Alvarez shattered the right orbital bone of Billy Joe Saunders at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The win for the Mexican star allowed him to wrap the WBO super middleweight world title of Saunders around his waist. With the WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine belts already in his possession, Alvarez has now turned his full attention towards Plant and his IBF world title.

With Alvarez determined to become the first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time, Plant smiles as he has the same exact goal.

“He wants to become undisputed,” said Plant during an interview with Mike Coppinger. “I’ve been keeping the same energy as well.”

If both Alvarez and Plant do, in fact, find themselves in the ring against one another, Plant figures to be a massive underdog. The 30-year-old Alvarez has picked up world titles in four separate weight classes and is widely viewed as the number one fighter in the world.

But while Alvarez continues to soak up the praise and adulation, Plant isn’t exactly impressed with who he’s been fighting. If those in the boxing world would simply take the time to examine his resume, they’ll notice a certain pattern in the Mexican native’s level of opposition.

“He’s been fighting these UK-level guys and European type guys,” continued Plant. “That’s cool but as far as him fighting the top – Floyd, Lara, GGG, he’s 1-3. At the end of the day, he’s just a man and he’s looked human in some of these bigger fights as well.”

Despite Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) claiming that Alvarez is only 1-3 during those previously mentioned contests, Alvarez is actually 3-1. However, those wins were not without controversy. In September of 2013, Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) was handed the first defeat of his career against Floyd Mayweather. One year later, he eked out a close, yet highly controversial split decision win against Erislandy Lara. Fast forward three years later, and Alvarez found himself embroiled in controversy yet again, this time, against Gennadiy Golovkin.

The two faced off in September of 2017 and despite most of the boxing world believing Golovkin did more than enough to take home the win, Alvarez was handed a split decision draw. The two would have an immediate rematch. This time around, Alvarez was awarded the majority decision win.

Recently, the pound-for-pound star has spent most of his time facing fighters from the United Kingdom and abroad. In December of 2020, Alvarez easily defeated UK’s Callum Smith to claim his WBA, Ring Magazine and vacant WBC super middleweight titles. Shortly after, Alvarez made short work of Turkish born mandatory challenger Avni Yildirim, stopping him in the third round in February earlier this year. Lastly, Alvarez of course took care of business against UK’s Billy Joe Saunders last weekend.

In no way will Plant disrespect any of the former fighters Alvarez has fought. But, with that said, Plant firmly believes he’ll be facing an entirely different animal when the two face off.

“When that bell rings, I feel like he’s going to be in front of someone who has the mentally, the mindset and the heart of someone that he hasn’t been in front of for a long time.”

