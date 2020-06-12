Caleb Plant: “I am The Best 168 Pound Champion”

By: Hans Themistode

Caleb Plant seemingly came out of nowhere.

For much of his career he was viewed as a good boxer who was nothing more than that, not great. So when it was announced that he was taking on then IBF belt holder Jose Uzcategui in early 2019, a knockout win for the champion was a guarantee. Yet, Plant went on to dominate his man over 12 rounds and win his first world title.

He was the new hot face in the Super Middleweight division. Fast forward one year later however, and he’s been made to feel somewhat obsolete due to the arrival of a certain fighter. Something that Plant disagrees with whole heartedly.

“Canelo is not controlling 168,” said Plant during a recent interview with Boxingscene. “I’m controlling 168. I’m going to be right here for a minute.”

Canelo Alvarez has been somewhat of a rabbit over the past few years. Jumping from weight class to weight class in search of carrots, or in his case, titles.

By all accounts it’s been mission accomplished by Alvarez. He successfully captured three world titles from Gennadiy Golovkin in 2018 in the Middleweight division. Three months later he moved up eight pounds to stop WBA Regular champion Rocky Fielding.

Alvarez spent his 2019 campaign unifying Middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs before moving up yet again to grab the WBO Light Heavyweight belt off Sergey Kovalev. Now, with so much flux in weight, he seems settled into the 168 pound division.

Alvarez, along with WBC belt holder David Benavidez, WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders and WBA titlist Callum Smith has Plant looking at plenty in terms of competition. But the names and fame that they attract isn’t concerning to the IBF champion. He simply wants them to line themselves up against the wall and watch them fall over like bowling pins.

“I feel that I am the best 168 pound champion that there is. I am the most well rounded. I have the best boxing IQ. I have all of the tools to beat every champion. All of them are good at this and that, but they can’t make the adjustments that I can.”

With most of the world still forced to sequester themselves as they deal with COVID-19, no fans are expected to be in attendance for a boxing match anytime soon. Plant could opt for a soft touch for his ring return. Someone to just keep the COVID-19 induced rust off. But that doesn’t interest him at the moment. He wants to make it clear that he isn’t eschewing anyone.

“I want a unification match,” said Plant. “I’m not doing any catchweights or 10-round fights. I’m a world champion, 12-round fighter who will fight in my weight class at 168. I’m 13 pounds away from weight right now. I’m in shape. I’ve been running. The only thing that I haven’t been doing is sparring because we have a pandemic on our hands.”