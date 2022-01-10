Caleb Plant Calls Out Jermall Charlo For End Of Year Showdown

By: Hans Themistode

Caleb Plant has always been a man of few words. But, despite keeping to himself, Plant has noticed an unwanted trend.

For a number of months now, WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo has mentioned on numerous occasions that a showdown against Plant was a distinct possibility. Still, while Charlo has been somewhat subtle towards the former IBF super middleweight champion, Plant has grown sick and tired of the noncommittal callouts.

With neither man currently occupying a slot on the boxing calendar, Plant reveals that he’s more than willing to face Charlo towards the tail end of the year.

“You’ve been indirect Jermall Charlo,” said Plant on his social media account. “So I’ll be straightforward. We can figure it out by the end of the year. UR EZ WORK.”

Plant, 29, is still licking his wounds following the first defeat of his career. The Nashville, Tennessee, native was forced to hand over his IBF 168 pound world title to Canelo Alvarez. The two clashed on November 6th, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Though Plant fought well, he ultimately succumbed to the power of Alvarez, losing via 11th round stoppage.

Although both Plant and Charlo currently campaign in separate weight classes, the truculent knockout artist has repeatedly stated that he would be more than willing to move eight pounds north to face Alvarez. Now, Plant is hoping that Charlo continues with his plan to move to 168 pounds but for a showdown against himself instead.

For Houston’s Charlo, he’s enjoyed a long and successful title reign at 160 pounds. On June 19th, Charlo made the lone appearance of his 2021 against Juan Macias Montiel. Heading in, Charlo was considered a sizable favorite. But, with the Mexican product unwilling to crumble underneath the bright lights of his first world title shot, Montiel fought a back and forth war.

In the end, despite showing incredible heart and adept skills, Montiel came up short, losing a wide unanimous decision. If the current WBC middleweight champion were willing to drop his world title and make the move to the super middleweight division, Plant has openly offered to become his first fight at 168 pounds.