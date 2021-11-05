Caleb Plant: 167 – Canelo Alvarez: 168 – We Have A Fight

By: Hans Themistode

The last time Canelo Alvarez came nose to nose with Caleb Plant, the two got it on right then and there. Not only did the pair decide to swap fists well before their November 6th showdown, but a deep hatred towards one another soon followed. Roughly a month and a half later and nothing has changed.

Plant, the IBF super middleweight champion, weighed in first. He was stoic in his demeanor as he stepped into the scales. Moments later, 167 pounds were read out loud. As Plant posed for pictures while showing off his physique, a shirtless Alvarez paced back and forth behind him.

Once Plant stepped off the scales, Alvarez soon followed. He confidently waited in front of a frantic media crowd before 168 pounds was confirmed as his official weight.

Under normal circumstances, both fighters would stand toe to toe with one another before squaring off the following night. However, considering that the two went blow for blow the last time they faced off, officials refused to allow them to get within a few feet of one another.

Despite the distance, both Plant and Alvarez jawed nonstop. On numerous occasions, Plant could be seen pointing in the direction of Alvarez as he grew more and more agitated. The Mexican star, in turn, appeared to be muttering several curse words under his breath as he physically attempted to push his way towards Plant but to no avail.

With the built-up animosity, Plant has vowed to put an end to the title reign of the pound for pound star. In doing so, he would become the division’s first undisputed super middleweight champion of all time. But while Plant has exuded an enormous amount of confidence, Alvarez has done the same. Not only has the Mexican native promised to deliver an explosive knockout in eight rounds or less, but he’s also claimed that Plant isn’t on his “level.”

To most, including the betting public, Alvarez is a considerable favorite. With an eighth-round stoppage victory over Billy Joe Saunders in May earlier this year, Alvarez has said time and time again that becoming the first undisputed champion of Mexican descent would mean the world to him.

In the mind of Plant, however, Alvarez’s dreams will go up in flames. The 29-year-old IBF belt holder has made three successful defenses of his world title, including a one-sided beating against Caleb Truax earlier this year.