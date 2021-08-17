Listen Now:  
Brian Castano: “I Would Like To Fight Errol Spence”

Posted on 08/17/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Brian Castano is still currently walking around with his fingers crossed. The WBO 154 pound titlist is fresh off a highly disputed split decision draw against unified champion, Jermell Charlo. The two clashed on July 17th, in Charlo’s backyard of San Antonio, Texas.

Despite outworking his man, Castano was left beside himself when a draw was announced following 12 rounds of action. More than anything, Castano wants a chance to right what he believes was an injustice on the night. But, with the IBF mandating that Charlo take on Bakhram Murtazaliev, Castano’s hopes of an immediate rematch might be unrealistic.

If the 31-year-old is unable to land the showdown he craves most, he knows exactly who he would like to take on next.

“I would like to fight Errol Spence,” said Castano during an interview with EsNews.com. “Maybe Errol Spence will come up to 154.”

As mentioned by Castano, a matchup between himself and Spence Jr., could only take place if the current unified welterweight champion moves up in weight. Several years ago, before the world titles and fattened bank accounts, both Castano and Spence Jr. faced off in the amateurs. The Argentinian not only picked up the win but in his own words, he dominated.

“I knocked him down twice,” said Castano during an interview several weeks ago when discussing his amateur showdown against Spence Jr. “It was a fight where everything was intense but I put him down on the mat twice.”

While Castano is confident in his ability to defeat him once again, he’ll have to wait for quite some time before the two can lock horns. During preparation for his mega showdown against Manny Pacquiao which was supposed to take place on August 21st, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Spence Jr. was forced to pull out due to a torn retina in his left eye. He’s since undergone surgery and will now embark on his long road back.

Although the 154-pound titlist would love to re-ignite their amateur rivalry, he wishes Spence Jr. nothing but the best as he deals with a difficult injury.

“He needs more rest. Maybe one year or six months. He has to take care of himself. When it comes to the eye, it’s health before anything.”

