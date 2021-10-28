Listen Now:  
Brian “Bomac” McIntyre: “Spence Must Come Out Of Hiding When Terence Stops Porter Or Just Beats Him Down”

Posted on 10/28/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Brian McIntyre (L) and boxer Terence Crawford (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

It’s become ostensible to many, that Terence Crawford will be pushed like never before come November 20th, when he squares off against former two-time welterweight champion, Shawn Porter.

Those thoughts, however, are erroneous in the mind of Brian “Bomac” McIntyre, head trainer of Crawford. Having watched the pound for pound star up close and personal for years now, the long-time trainer is convinced that Crawford will put a beating on Porter come fight night. But while a one-sided showing is expected, Bomac is dubious when asked if he believes a matchup against unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. will follow soon after.

WBA belt holder Yordenis Ugas, is someone that Bomac believes is chomping at the bit to face Crawford. In the case of Spence Jr., on the other hand, Bomac is convinced that the multi-belted star will do everything in his power to avoid Crawford, especially after his showing on November 20th.

“Spence must come out of hiding when Terence stops Porter or just beats him down,” said Bomac to Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV. “I know Ugas is always going to be willing and ready to go but is Spence going to be willing and ready to go?”

At the moment, a possible Crawford vs. Spence Jr. matchup hinges upon his ability to recover from his latest injury. A few weeks before his August 21st showdown against Manny Pacquiao, Spence Jr. was forced to withdraw from their contest due to a detached retina in his right eye.

The unified 147-pound titlist has since undergone surgery and has spent his time healing. No matter how badly Bomac wants his pound-for-pound star to face off against Spence Jr., he urges the hard-hitting champion to take his time during his recovery process.

If, however, Spence Jr. manages to make a quick and full recovery, Bomac would love nothing more than for the Dallas native to step up to the plate and face off against Crawford next.

“We’ll see what’s next for Terence. Let’s see if Spence has the balls to say I want to step in with that guy. I want to see him step up and say something.”

