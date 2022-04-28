Brian “Bomac” McIntyre: “I Been Watching Spence A Long Time, Bud Gonna Beat The Shit Out Of Him”

By: Hans Themistode

(Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

A sly and confident smile was immediately plastered onto the face of Brian “Bomac” McIntyre following the recent performance of Errol Spence Jr.

The Dallas native fought through a bit of unforeseen adversity during his welterweight unification bout against Yordenis Ugas on April 16th, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While he appeared to be initially stunned during the halfway mark, the powerful southpaw bounced back nicely in the second half, punishing the brave Cuban for the remainder of their bout.

Although Spence Jr. was triumphant on the night, McIntyre shook his head in approval as the Dallas product expressed a desire to face Terence Crawford next. McIntyre, Crawford’s longtime trainer, has always stood firmly in the pound-for-pound star’s corner. And while he respects Spence Jr. and everything he brings to the table, he becomes incredulous whenever media pundits and fans claim that a showdown between them will be a 50/50 bout. In McIntyre’s mind, Crawford vs. Spence Jr. will be one-way traffic.

“Bud is gonna dominate him,” said McIntyre to FightHype.com. “Bud gonna beat the shit out of him, mark my words.”

So far, the partnership between both Crawford and McIntyre has yielded stellar results. In addition to the newly turned 34-year-old sauntering through his career and producing an undefeated record through 38 fights, the pair most recently nabbed arguably their most impressive scalp.

On November 20th, 2021, Crawford first boxed then brawled his way to a 10th-round stoppage victory over Shawn Porter, ushering the former two-time 147-pound champion into retirement.

Prior to Crawford’s showdown against Porter, McIntyre was boisterous and adamant that Crawford would become the first fighter to stop Porter. But, despite Crawford’s recent showing against Porter, and regardless of his lofty standing on virtually every pound-for-pound list, McIntyre’s confidence isn’t simply derived from nearly two decades of working Crawford’s corner.

Admittedly, McIntyre reveals that he has an extensive notebook on the tendencies and habits of the current unified champion. Ultimately, in his view, Spence Jr. has improved throughout the course of his career. However, the renowned trainer has noticed several flaws in the game of Spence Jr. over the years. And, regardless of how well he’s done up until this point, McIntyre believes that he hasn’t them.

“I been watching Spence a long time and to me, he’s still doing the same thing. He may have gotten stronger, he may have improved on some of the things he does in camp but as a trainer, he’s still doing the same things. If he ain’t change then, he ain’t gonna change by the time he get in there with Terence.”