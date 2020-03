Boxing Insider Notebook: Selding, Raging Babe, DAZN, Jefferson, and more…

Latest Episode

March 3rd 2020

EP: 23: Bernard Hopkins & Shannon Briggs Interviews

BoxingInsider.com Radio is back with two huge interviews discussing the ongoing fall out from the Wilder vs Fury 2 fight. Future Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins joins us to discuss the Wilder - Fury 2, Canelo, his hall of fame induction, and talks about the direction the game of boxing is going. “Lets Go Champ” Shannon Briggs discusses the Wilder - Fury 2, his upcoming documentary, and life after boxing. BoxingInsider.com Radio is an ensemble cast featuring Jose Guzman, Henry Deleon, Curtis Jones, and Larry Goldberg.