Boxing Insider Fight Night: 6 Rds. Lightweights – Tsendbaatar Erdenebat vs. Giovanni Gutierrez





Details on the competitors in the weight-round lightweight bout between Tsendbaatar Erdenebat and Giovanni Gutierrez, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Thursday night.

TSENDBAATAR ERDENEBAT

Age — 26

Record — 4-0, 2 KO’s

Height — 5’4″

Weight — 134.4 pounds

Originally from — Tsetserlag, Mongolia

Fights out of — Los Angeles, CA

Tsendbaatar Erdenebat gets set for his first professional bout in the United States as he faces Giovanni Gutierrez.

This southpaw is a native of Tsetserlag, Mongolia, and is now training out of Los Angeles.

He had a considerable amateur career, to say the least. Among other accmplishments, he won the 2015 President’s Cup (bantamweight) and the 2018 Asian Games.

Went to the semifinals of the AIBA World Championships in 2019, but after a quick start, he slowed down against opponent Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekhistan and lost a decision.

Went to the bantamweight quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he lost a decision to curent junior lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. Truth be told, he could not match up with Shakur’a speed, and seemed always a step behind.

Also lost in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

Has been a contestant in the World Series of Boxing, a hybrid of sports between amateur and pro boxing.

Turned pro in September 2018 with a six-round decision win over Joseph Omana, who was a veteran of 18 pro fights.

Last fight was February 22 of last year (a year and a day ago), stopping Rauf Aghayev in two rounds.

This is not his heaviest weight. For the Omana fight (the debut), he was 136.

Generally he’s a quick starter. He’s aggressive, and you might expect some right hooks to the body, especially if Gonzalez stands still. Sometimes, however, the defense has been found lacking.

GIOVANNI GONZALEZ

Age — 28

Record — 11-3-1, 6 KO’s

Height — 5’4″

Weight — 134.8 pounds

Originally from — Tipitapa, Nicaragua

Fights out of — Tipitapa, Nicaragua