Bob Arum: “I Think Porter Is A More Difficult Opponent For Terence Than Spence Is”

By: Hans Themistode

For a number of years now, Bob Arum has sung the praises of current WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Not only does the long-time promoter believe that Crawford is the best fighter at 147 pounds but he’s also convinced that he’s amongst the top two fighters in the world, along with Canelo Alvarez.

While Arum is confident that Crawford wipes out everyone in the division, he’s fully aware of the monumental task that will be standing in front of him tomorrow night.

In what is expected to be a sold-out crowd at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, Crawford is set to square off against former two-time titlist, Shawn Porter.

When asked how he views their contest shaking out, Arum, without a moment’s hesitation, quickly sided with Crawford. However, although Arum is expecting him to snag the win this Saturday night, he’s conscious of how big a threat Porter is to the undefeated title reign of Crawford.

“The one guy in the welterweight division that has the tools to give Crawford a very uncomfortable night, is Porter,” said Arum to BoxingInsider.com. “If Terence is able to knock out Porter then it would be a major, major accomplishment.”

Porter, 34, has long been known for his rough and rugged style. Despite suffering a handful of defeats in his stellar career, the long-time contender has never been outclassed. Before easily outpointing journeymen Sebastian Formella in August of 2020, his most recent ring appearance, Porter engaged in a back and forth war with unified champion Errol Spence Jr.

While ultimately, Porter would forfeit his WBC welterweight crown via split decision, Arum still considers him amongst the top names in the division.

With Spence Jr. holding two world titles in his possession, as well as a spot on virtually every pound-for-pound ranking, Arum thinks extremely highly of the Dallas native. In fact, at one point, Arum considered Spence Jr. the only true test for Crawford at 147 pounds. Nevertheless, after being given more time to think and analyze the styles of both men, Arum now has a change of heart.

“Spence narrowly beat Porter, he knocked him down. So obviously, the Spence fight, just based on that basis, would be more of a test than the Porter fight. But that doesn’t mean Porter is not a more difficult opponent than Spence is. I think Porter is a more difficult opponent for Terence than Spence is.”