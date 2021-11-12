Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Bernard Hopkins: “I Didn’t Even Know Who Caleb Plant Was, He Basically Got His Ass Whopped”

Posted on 11/12/2021

By: Hans Themistode

Making history usually comes with shocked faces and incredulously raised eyebrows but for Bernard Hopkins, there was nothing out of the ordinary about it.

This past weekend, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Canelo Alvarez navigated tricky waters against Caleb Plant to become the first super middleweight champion of all time. Though Plant was a considerable betting underdog, he performed well early on.

Despite showing incredible boxing ability, he ultimately succumbed to the power of Alvarez, losing via 11th round stoppage.

Long before the two swapped fists in front of a jam-packed Vegas crowd, Hopkins had difficulty recognizing who Plant was. While Plant had held his IBF crown for well over two years, Hopkins simply shrugs his shoulders as he continues to admit that before Plant stepped foot inside the ring with Alvarez, he was unfamiliar with his work.

“I didn’t even know who Caleb Plant was,” said Hopkins to a group of reporters. “Seriously, I heard of him but I didn’t know what the guy looked like. I wasn’t familiar with his style and ability.”

Regardless of Hopkins being oblivious to the skillset of Plant, the newly inducted Hall of Famer is surprised by the praise he’s now receiving. According to most pundits, Plant was expected to see his demise in the early portion of their contest. However, it was the 29-year-old who actually frustrated Alvarez to no end.

At the time of stoppage, all three judges’ scorecards were in favor of Alvarez but by reasonably close margins. Judge Patricia Morse Jarman, in particular, scored it 96-94 in favor of Alvarez.

With Plant receiving kudos for giving Alvarez a tougher than expected fight, Hopkins is beside himself. In his opinion, the former titleholder shouldn’t be on the receiving end of such high recognition for losing via stoppage.

“He basically got his ass whopped. Do you get rewards for getting your ass whopped?”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 50: Anderson Silva & Hector “Macho” Camacho Jr Interviews
June 18th
EP 49: Logan Paul goes 8 Rounds with Floyd Mayweather
June 10th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Terence Crawford: “They Trying To Use Shawn As A Pawn Because They Know Shawn Is Going To Fight Anyone”
November 9th
Canelo Alvarez Opens Up On Win Against Caleb Plant: “To Be Honest With You, I Was A Little Frustrated”
November 7th
Canelo Alvarez Stops Caleb Plant In 11th Round
November 7th
Shakur Stevenson: “You [Teofimo Lopez] Can’t F With Me”
November 7th
Mairis Briedis Calls Out Canelo Alvarez: "Ready To Test Waters At Cruiserweight For A Proper Challenge?"
November 9th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2021 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend