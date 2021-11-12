Bernard Hopkins: “I Didn’t Even Know Who Caleb Plant Was, He Basically Got His Ass Whopped”

By: Hans Themistode

Making history usually comes with shocked faces and incredulously raised eyebrows but for Bernard Hopkins, there was nothing out of the ordinary about it.

This past weekend, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Canelo Alvarez navigated tricky waters against Caleb Plant to become the first super middleweight champion of all time. Though Plant was a considerable betting underdog, he performed well early on.

Despite showing incredible boxing ability, he ultimately succumbed to the power of Alvarez, losing via 11th round stoppage.

Long before the two swapped fists in front of a jam-packed Vegas crowd, Hopkins had difficulty recognizing who Plant was. While Plant had held his IBF crown for well over two years, Hopkins simply shrugs his shoulders as he continues to admit that before Plant stepped foot inside the ring with Alvarez, he was unfamiliar with his work.

“I didn’t even know who Caleb Plant was,” said Hopkins to a group of reporters. “Seriously, I heard of him but I didn’t know what the guy looked like. I wasn’t familiar with his style and ability.”

Regardless of Hopkins being oblivious to the skillset of Plant, the newly inducted Hall of Famer is surprised by the praise he’s now receiving. According to most pundits, Plant was expected to see his demise in the early portion of their contest. However, it was the 29-year-old who actually frustrated Alvarez to no end.

At the time of stoppage, all three judges’ scorecards were in favor of Alvarez but by reasonably close margins. Judge Patricia Morse Jarman, in particular, scored it 96-94 in favor of Alvarez.

With Plant receiving kudos for giving Alvarez a tougher than expected fight, Hopkins is beside himself. In his opinion, the former titleholder shouldn’t be on the receiving end of such high recognition for losing via stoppage.

“He basically got his ass whopped. Do you get rewards for getting your ass whopped?”