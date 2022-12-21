All the Details — Super Flyweights Andy Dominguez vs. Marvin Solano

Details on the competitors in the eight-round super flyweight bout between Andy Dominguez and Marvin Solano, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Wednesday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out at the Boxing Insider YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/c/boxinginsider

8 Rounds — Super Flyweights

ANDY DOMINGUEZ

Age — 24

Record — 8-0, 6 KO’s

Height — 5’3″

Weight — 113.8

Originally from — Mexico City

Fights out of — Las Vegas

* Dominguez originally hails from the Mexico City area, but he’s not a city boy, describing himself as a farm kid. He moved to the Bronx at age ten, and says he was picked on by classmates to the extent that it landed him in a number of skirmishes. So his mom took him to a gym at the age of 13, and he’s been active in the sport ever since.

* He had 59 amateur bouts, and captured three New York Golden Gloves championships.

* His professional debut took place in August of 2020, with a four-round decision over Jonathan Correa Alamo. The only other opponent to go the distance with him was Ivan Vasquez last November.

* On March 26th, he knocked out Jeronil Borres with a body shot in the first round. In his next fight, on May 14th, he stopped Edwin Reyes in the fourth round to win the WBA Fedecentro flyweight title, which was vacant at the time.

* Currently, Dominguez is ranked 13th in the world as a flyweight by the World Boxing Association.

* He works behind a very good jab, and is known to be a good finisher.

* In his last bout, he finished it quickly, with a sensational one-punch knockout over Ricardo Caraballo in the Sony Hall ring on October 13.

* Still maintains his Bronx ties, but he trains in Las Vegas.

* He has expressed that one of the reasons he’d like to become a world champion is to “have a platform to help and Inspire other people.”





MARVIN SOLANO

Record — 24-7, 6 KO’s

Height — 5’7-1/2″

Weight — 114

Age — 32

Originally from — Managua, Nicaragua

Fights out of — Managua, Nicaragua

* Was a member of the Nicaraguan national team as an amateur.

* Turned pro in November 2012 with a four-round decision over Edwin Lara.

* Comes into this fight with an enormous advantage in experience over Andy Dominguez. Solano has boxed 178 rounds in his career and has been into the eighth round nine times. Dominguez has 18 total rounds under his belt and has never gone beyond four rounds.

* Solano won his first 13 pro fights, before moving up in level of competition.

* In December 2018, had an opportunity against Jeyvier Cintron, a two-time Olympian from Puerto Rico, but was disqualified in eight rounds.

* Won the WBC Continental Americas super bantamweight (115-pound) championship with a ten-round decision over Dewayne Beamon (11/16/19).

* In March 2021, Solano fought Juan Carlos Camacho (who was 11-1) on NBC Sports Network and lost a split decision over eight rounds. He was able to keep his distance and score from the outside for much of the fight. He went down three times from low blows, but it was the fourth one – which happened in the eighth round – that he felt was another low blow but was called a knockdown instead and may have made the difference on the scorecards in favor of the hometown boxer (Camacho is from Puerto Rico).

* In his last bout, Solano moved up in weight to challenge for the WBC Continental Americas bantamweight crown, but was stopped in three rounds by Ramon Cardenas. That was on August 14 of last year, and he hasn’t been in the ring since.

* Solano is tall for his weight, and is sometimes able to effectively use that to his advantage. He’s basically a stand up boxer who has to make use of his jab to control things with Dominguez.