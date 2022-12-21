All the Details — Middleweights Anthony Sims Jr. vs. Antonio Todd

Details on the competitors in the eight-round middleweight bout between Anthony Sims Jr. and Antonio Todd, taking place at Sony Hall in New York City on Wednesday night.

If you can’t be there, check it out at the Boxing Insider YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/c/boxinginsider







8 Rounds — Middleweights

ANTHONY SIMS JR.

Record — 22-1, 20 KO’s

Height — 6’1″

Weight — 158.4

Age — 27

Originally from — Plainfield, IN

Fights out of — Los Angeles, CA

* Nicknamed “The Magician”



* Currently ranked #26 in the world as a super middleweight by the World Boxing Council (WBC)

* Sims was born in Plainfield, Indiana and grew up around the Indianapolis area. His father died when he was six, and that, according to him, put him into a lengthy period of psychological stress. He had difficulty in peer groups, and some of the abuse he suffered as a kid led him into the boxing gym.

* Sims is a cousin of Floyd Mayweather Jr. And there was a point where he trained under the supervision of Roger Mayweather and also Floyd Mayweather Sr.

* Sims asserts an amateur record of 188-13. He went to the semifinals of the U.S. Championships in 2012 and lost to Marcus Browne. He also medaled at the Olympic Trials.

* Fought in the 2012 Youth World Championships and was disqualified when he body-slammed his opponent.

* Actually did not sign with the Mayweathers as a pro because he considered it a “weak” deal.

* Made his pro debut in April 2014 with a four-round decision over James Lee Guy.

* He had only one other win by decision, which came over ten rounds at the Forum in Los Angeles against Vaughn Alexander (4/26/19).

* Sims registered nine first-round KO’s in his first twelve bouts, including a string of eight in a row.

* His only loss came on January 30 of 2020, a ten-round split decision to Roamer Alexis Angulo in Miami. Sims moved around a lot, but did not generate enough offense.

* Eight months after the Angulo loss, Sims went to Dubai and beat Hernan David Perez (8/13/21) for the WBA Intercontinental super middleweight (168-pound) title.

* Sims had found promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing through ex-welterweight champ Kell Brook. He signed a deal with Hearn, but eventually, that agreement came to an end. Sims has also, in the past, been in the promotional stable of Don King.

* In his last fight, he scored a third-round TKO of Manny Woods. That was last December 18, so that means he has been idle for a little over e year.

* Sims is extremely athletic, and moves very lightly on his feet. His best punch is probably a left hook.

* Has done a lot of work with youth, and would like to use success in boxing as a platform to work with even more youngsters.

ANTONIO TODD

Record — 14-6, 8 KO’s

Height — 6’0″

Weight — 159.2

Age — 28

Originally from — Atlanta

Fights out of — Atlanta

* Won his first five fights as a professional.

* Each of his first nine pro fights have taken place in the Atlanta area.

* Fought someone named “Arsenio Hall,” perhaps for comic relief, in South Carolina in December 2020, winning a four-round decision.

* Back in May, he fought unbeaten Connor Coyle for the NABA middleweight title. Todd was able to keep Coyle at bay early, but was not busy enough. However, he came on in the second half of the fight. Ultimately, he lost a ten-round split decision that was the subject of some dispute.

* Todd’s best pro win came on January 22, a ten-round majority decision over Hugo Centeno Jr., who came in with a 28-3-1 record.

* Last fight was a sixth-round TKO of Larry Smith (13-51-2). That took place on December 2.

* Paws a bit with the jab. But he’s calm, cool and patient. And he’s got some tricks in his bag (shoulder rolls, etc.). He’s difficult for anyone who is “green.”