Abel Sanchez: “There’s Three Guys That Can Give Canelo A Hard Time, That’s [Artur] Beterbiev, David Benavidez, And Gennadiy Golovkin”

By: Hans Themistode

For most, Canelo Alvarez is considered the best fighter in the sport of boxing. With several world titles spread across numerous weight classes, Alvarez has stepped forward as boxing’s leading man.

In the mind of renowned trainer Abel Sanchez, he too admits that Alvarez is one of the best fighters around. However, even with Alvarez making quick work of every belt holder at 168 pounds to become the division’s first undisputed champion, Sanchez believes he knows the three fighters who would be the Mexican star’s kryptonite.

“There’s three guys that can give Canelo a hard time,” said Sanchez during an interview with FightHype.com. “That’s [Artur] Beterbiev because he’s a bigger man, David Benavidez, and Gennadiy Golovkin.”

In the case of Golovkin, the Kazakstan power puncher has swapped fists with Alvarez on two separate occasions with Sanchez standing firmly in his corner as his former trainer. Although both contests were close, both Golovkin and Sanchez have always maintained that Alvarez was given favorable judging, as Golovkin was forced to settle for a split decision draw and a majority decision defeat.

Since having the first and only loss of his career saddled to his record, Golovkin promptly parted ways with Sanchez and enlisted the help of Jonathon Banks. Presently, the pair have picked up three consecutive victories. But, even with Golovkin racking up the wins, Sanchez can hardly recognize his former star.

Under his guidance, Sanchez shaped Golovkin into one of the more pernicious power punchers the sport of boxing has ever seen. Now, however, with his new trainer, Golovkin, while still dangerous, has morphed into much more of a boxer. While the results are still the same, Sanchez doesn’t believe Golovkin’s new style will be prudent.

Be that as it may, following years of back and forth trash talk, Golovkin officially secured a third showdown against Alvarez. The two will square off for presumably the final time in September, as long as both men pick up victories in their upcoming bouts.

For Alvarez, he’s set to take on WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol. Golovkin, on the other hand, has an April 9th date with WBA middleweight belt holder, Ryota Murata.

According to the early betting market, Alvarez is viewed as a considerable favorite in their tentative third contest, a far contrast from Alvarez entering the ring as a slight underdog against Golovkin in their previous two showdowns.

Golovkin’s age, 39, along with Alvarez’s rapid improvements over the years, play a major part in the betting markets shift. Still, regardless of Alvarez seemingly having the upper hand, Sanchez believes that his former fighter can pull off the win. If and only if, he abandons his new fighting approach that is, and gets back to his relentless pressure.

“The only way Gennadiy Golovkin can beat Canelo is if he gets in the kind of shape he used to be in,” continued Sanchez. “In my opinion, he’s trying to be somebody that he’s not right now. He’s not a boxer. Gennadiy Golovkin is going to walk you down and he’s going to beat the hell out of you and get you out of there. Or, he’s going to beat you so bad that you can’t continue. He’s trying to be somebody that he’s not.

During one particular destructive stretch from 2008 to 2017, Golovkin registered 23 consecutive knockouts. That version of Golovkin, and that one alone, is capable of giving Alvarez hell.

“I think he wants to prove to everybody that he can box. I think that Golovkin’s strength is his strength. When he walks you down and makes you succumb to what he’s got, that’s how he’s successful.”