Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall Fight Postponed Due To Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

Posted on 09/09/2022

By: Sean Crose

If there was ever a notable reason to postpone a major fight, the passing of a nearly hundred year old widely beloved monarch would probably be it. In what should come as a surprise to no one, tomorrow’s Claressa Shields – Savannah Marshall fight for the undisputed middleweight championship of the world has been postponed. The Queen died yesterday at the age of 96 in Scotland. She had been England’s longest reigning monarch, having occupied the throne for 70 years. Promotional outlet Boxxer, the force behind Saturday’s scheduled matchup, released an official statement regarding the postponement on Friday.

“As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the British Boxing Board of Control has made the decision to postpone Saturday’s event BOXERR LEGACY: Shields vs Marshall,” the statement read. “Our sincere thoughts are with His Majesty King Charles III (Queen Elizabeth’s oldest son and England’s new monarch) and the Royal Family during the profoundly sombre time. We are working with all parties to provisionally reschedule for Saturday, 15th October at The O2 in London. Further updates on the new date will be made at the earliest opportunity.”

For her own part, Shields took the news respectfully. “Yeah,” she tweeted Friday morning. “I understand.” Shields had earlier stated that she would respect any decision that was made regarding Saturday’s scheduled fight. “With respect to the country,” she wrote on Twitter, “I understand that the Queen of the country passing has an entire country mourning. The government is speaking & those in higher power. Whatever the decision I’m respectful of it.”

Shields-Marshall is a highly anticipated fight not only because it will be a battle between two undefeated fighters for middleweight supremacy but also because Marshall is the only boxer on record to have defeated Shields in the ring. With that being said, the first match was an amateur event that went down about a decade ago. Since that time, Shields has risen to the top ranks of women’s boxing, and has even tried her hand at mixed martial arts. Marshall, however, has an impressive 12-0 record, identical to Shields. Unlike Shields, Marshall is also a knockout artist, having ended all but two of her fights within the distance.

As things now stand, Marshall still holds the WBO middleweight title while Shields continues to hold the WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight titles. No doubt both fighters will be eager to share the ring with one another as quickly as possible.

Leave a Comment

More Featured 1

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Devin Haney Offers To Fight Gervonta Davis In December, Slugs It Out With Showtime's Stephen Espinoza (Online)
September 2nd
Eddie Hearn Responds To Tyson Fury: "We Accept 60/40" Offer To Fight Anthony Joshua
September 7th
Devin Haney On Gervonta Davis: "He Never Gonna Fight Nobody"
September 1st
Bob Arum On Anthony Joshua: "If He Goes Back In The Ring Now With Fury It Is Going To Be A Massacre"
September 8th
Tyson Fury Calls Out Anthony Joshua For 2022 WBC And Lineal Heavyweight Title Match
September 5th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend