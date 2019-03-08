Yordenis Ugas Fighting For Respect

By: Hans Themistode

It’s been a long road for Yordenis Ugas.

Following a 2014 split decision loss to Emmanuel Robles, Ugas followed that up with another loss. This time at the hands of Amir Imam. It was a one sided beating that plummeted the stock of Ugas. It was at that moment that he decided to take some much needed time off. Two years would go by before he stepped back in to the ring. When he returned, Ugas moved up to the Welterweight division.



Photo Credit: Premier Boxing Champions Twitter Account

No one thought anything of it. We all have seen the best that Ugas has to offer and it wasn’t very impressive. Feed him to an up and coming title contender and watch him fold yet again. In his first match he took on the undefeated Jamal James. The script seemed simple enough, James would go in there and dominate his man and continue on his way to a title shot. Someone forgot to hand that script over to Ugas. The Cuban born fighter went on tot dominate that fight. He would then go on the most meaningful run of his career as he reeled off eight straight victories. The names he defeated along the way were impressive ones.

Bryant Perrella, Thomas Dulorme and Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo to name a few. Those triumphs have led him to the biggest fight of his career. A showdown with WBC champion Shawn Porter. Ugas has looked impressive during his run at his new weight class but he has never faced anyone in the same stratosphere as the champion.

Many believe that this is a bridge too far for Ugas to cross. Time and time again Ugas has found himself in the underdog position. That won’t change come fight night as oddsmakers have labeled him a 4-1 long shot to pull off the victory. Some might be offended by that notion, but for Ugas it fits him perfectly. The WBC crown is one that Ugas would love to place on his mantle, but this fight has more than just a championship at stake for him.

Ugas isn’t just fighting to make his claim as one of the very best in the division but he is also fighting for his respect. Win or lose he’s earned that much from everyone.