Is Okolie Ready for Glowacki?

By: Shane Willoughby

Okolie is probably the number one prospect in the Cruiserweight division and has been linked with what would be his biggest test yet.

The former British, Commonwealth and European champion has been moved at a rapid speed in his short 14 fight career. Lawrence Okolie who is managed by 2-time unified champion Anthony Joshua and promoted by Eddie Hearn is already in line for a world title in his next fight.

Photo Credit: Matchroom Boxing Twitter Account

Okolie has been on a great run and has already become somewhat of a name in the UK; headlining his own shows after only 9 fights. He is now been linked with a possible match up with former champion Krysztof Glowacki for the vacant WBO title.

There’s no doubt that Okolie will fight for a world title, it’s just whether he is ready now. The 27-year-old should be in no rush but if we are to go by the track record of his career he probably wants the fight now.

The Cruiserweight division is going through a bit of a transition, with most of the top fighters who dominated this weight class have either retired or moved to heavyweight. There is still the likes of Briedis and Dorticos still hanging around but after that, there isn’t much competition for the Brit.

In addition to that, Glowacki isn’t exactly a spring chicken and there have been several questions surrounding his chin in recent years. So it might be the perfect time for Okolie.

But the issue is for the Londoner is once you decide to make that jump to the top level there isn’t any turning back. And with the Cruiserweight division not being particularly stacked he could find himself at a dead end.

Lawrence Okolie has dealt with almost was every cruiserweight domestically so it’s definitely time for him to step up. Cruiserweight for years has been seen as an opportunity for fighters to transition but the unfortunate thing is it’s not known for growing great fighters.

Many of the greatest fighters to campaign at the division either already made their name at light heavyweight or went on to dominate at heavyweight. Whilst Okolie is definitely big enough to campaign at heavyweight there is so much more for him to learn before making the jump.