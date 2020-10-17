Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Undercard Results: Quinton Randall Keeps His Perfect Record Clean Against Jan Carlos Rivera

With two undefeated records on the line, Jr middleweight prospect Quinton Randall (7-0, 2 KOs) made sure his was kept intact.

The 30 year old Houston native gave a one sided drubbing to fellow prospect Jan Carlos Rivera (4-1, 4 KOs). It was an easy night for Randall as he simply had too much experience and skills for his younger opponent. The scorecards were as followed: 59-55 and two scores of 58-56 all in favor of Randall.