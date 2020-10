Latest Episode

October 6th 2020

EP 38: Roy Jones Jr Interview

Boxing Legend Roy Jones joined BoxingInsider.com Radio for a can’t miss interview. Roy pulled no punches and discussed the Mike Tyson Fight and how it came about. He breaks down his sparring, training, Mike Tyson’s comeback and their history. Roy discussed the heavyweight division, promoting boxing, UFC who he feels is the top fighter today and so much more. Top Boxing Trainers Curtis Jones and Henry Deleon joined BoxingInsider.com owner Larry Goldberg on this edition of BoxingInsider.com Radio