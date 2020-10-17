Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez Undercard Results: 17 Year Old Jahi Tucker Shows Flashes In Second Pro Win

After a quick win his pro debut, Jahi Tucker (2-0, 1 KOs) picked up the second victory of his career just one month later. In the process he took away the undefeated record of Charles Garner (1-1, 0 KOs).

The 17 year old in Tucker did whatever he wanted to his man, whenever he wanted. After four rounds of fairly one-sided action, the Queens, New York product cruised to a unanimous decision victory.