Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell Undercard Results: Raul Curiel Stops Ramses Agaton

Jr middleweight prospect Raul Curiel (9-0, 7 KOs) took care of business against late replacement Ramses Agaton (22-13-3, 12 KOs) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas tonight.

With only a week to prepare himself for the undefeated Curiel, Agaton proved that he was simply no match for his younger opponent.