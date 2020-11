Latest Episode

October 23rd 2020

EP 39: Teofimo Lopez/Lomachenko Fall Out

BoxingInsider.com Radio Returns in studio with a lively discussion on the Teofimo Lopez defeating Vasyl Lomachenko fight and the scoring. Curtis and Jose break down current events including a discussion on Floyd Mayweather's comments on there being to many title belts in boxing. 16-0 Prospect Alexis Rocha called in and discussed his next fight a the state of the Welterweight division and how he would fare against Errol Spence-Danny Garcia winner. Top Boxing Trainers Jose Guzman and Curtis Jones join Larry Goldberg in studio for this edition of boxinginsider.com Radio.