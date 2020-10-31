Oleksandr Usyk vs Dereck Chisora Undercard Results: Lee Selby Comes Up Short Against George Kambosos

Judging a fight has always been more difficult then it actually should be. That trend was followed again tonight as light contender George Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) took home a head scratching split decision against former belt holder Lee Selby in the co main event over in the United Kingdom.

For long stretches of their contest, Kambosos seemed to dominate as he out hustled his man. Yet, after 12 hard fought rounds, it was Kambosos who had to sweat it out as one scorecard read in the favor of Selby. Luckily for him however, the remaining two judges ruled the contest in his favor.

With the win, Kambosos now finds himself in the mandatory position for newly crowned undisputed lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.