FS1 Undercard Recap

By: Sean Crose

Fox Sports 1 aired the early portion of Saturday’s Erislandy Lara – Greg Vendetti PBC card live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The undercard saw super lightweight Justin Pauldo, 13-1, face the 21-3-3 Josec Ruiz in a scheduled eight round affair. The fast paced fighters went the distance and the battle resulted in Pauldo wining by unanimous decision.

The undercard also featured super welterweight Thomas LaMana, 28-3-1, in a scheduled 10 rounder against the 18-1 Brian Mendoza. LaMana had his moments throughout the bout, but the judges ultimately gave the nod to Mendoza via unanimous decision.