ESPN+ Boxing Results: The Clay Collard Hype Train Continues With Knockout Win Over Maurice Williams

Clay Collard (9-2-3, 4 KOs) went from a nobody to an absolute star over night. With three wins in a row against undefeated fighters, Collard stepped into the ring tonight against Maurice Williams (7-2, 3 KOs).

For those who were expecting a competitive bout tonight at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas Nevada were sadly mistaken as Collard dominated his man to the tune of a third round stoppage.