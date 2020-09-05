ESPN+ Boxing Results: Steven Nelson Moves One Shot Closer To Title Opportunity With Win Over DeAndre Ware

Steven Nelson (17-0, 14 KOs) has continued to call for his shot at a world title. But with no one listening, the Nebraska native made his fists do the talking for him.

Nelson started off uncharacteristically slow and Ware took full advantage. The 32 year old landed shots on Nelson that he normally ducks and dodges. This time however, he took them head on and suffered the first cut of his career.

Still, despite the blood dripping from both of his brows, Nelson turned things up during the midway point of their contest. He began punishing Ware repeatedly against the ropes until the referee was giving no choice but to mercifully call off the contest.