ESPN+ Boxing Results: Ruben Cervera Left The Judges Obsolete As He Destroys Rennard Oliver

Ruben Cervera (13-2, 11 KOs) left his opponent in Rennard Oliver (7-3-3, 0 KO) in a heap during their contest at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas Nevada.

After a fairly even first round, Cervera leaped at his opponent with a looping right hand that connected. Once the impact was made, Oliver slumped over the second ropes before falling to the mat and ending their contest.