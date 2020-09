ESPN+ Boxing Results: Rashiem Jefferson Wins Second Pro Contest

Rashiem Jefferson’s (2-0, 0 KOs) second career contest was just as easy as his first as he easily defeated Jose Martinez (2-2, 1 KO).

Both men squared off to kick off the night at The Bubble at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It didn’t take long for Jefferson to show who was the better boxer on the night as he easily cruised to a unanimous decision victory.