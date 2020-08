ESPN Boxing Results: Michael Conlan Wins, But Doesn’t Impress Against Sofiane Takoucht

Featherweight contender Michael Conlan (14-0, 8 KOs) had the entire boxing world watching him as he took on Sofiane Takoucht (35-5-1, 13 KOs).

For much of the night Conlan treated his co main event showcase as a sparring session as he moved forward lethargically. Luckily for him, his opponent on the night wasn’t much of a challenge.

After ten rounds of one sided action, Conlan turned on the pressure and got his man out of there in the final round.