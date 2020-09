ESPN+ Boxing Results: Manuel Flores Stops Jonathan Rodriguez

Both Manuel Flores (9-0, 6 KOs) and Jonathan Rodriguez (8-1, 3 KOs) came into their contest as undefeated prospects. However it was Flores who took a significant step forward as he made a huge statement.

After a close four rounds that could have gone either way, Flores delivered the biggest shots of the night. The result was a painful one for Rodriguez as the referee called an end to the contest.