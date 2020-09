ESPN+ Boxing Results: Kasir Goldston Toys With Isaiah Varnell

Kasir Goldston (1-0, 0 KOs) may only be 17 years of age, but he looked poised and under control in his boxing debut tonight.

His opponent may have been much older in the 30 year old Isaiah Varnell (3-3, 2 KOs), but there was nothing he could do as Goldston toyed with him while cruising to a unanimous decision victory.