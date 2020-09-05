ESPN+ Boxing Results: Jared Anderson Keeps On Winning

Jared Anderson (6-0, 6 KOs) has taken full advantage of this global pandemic. The heavyweight prospect has made constant appearances on the ESPN platform and he has not disappointed.

The MGM Grand Conference Center witnessed Anderson pickup another stoppage win, this time at the expense of Rodney Hernandez (13-10-2, 4 KOs).

It wasn’t as easy as his previous fights, but Anderson eventually found his money shot in the fourth round.