ESPN+ Boxing Results: Edward Vazquez Picks Himself Up Off The Deck To Outpoint Adan Ochoa

In what proved to be a step up bout, featherweight prospect Edward Vazquez (8-0, 1 KO) showed what he was made of against Adan Ochoa (11-2, 2 KOs).

Things started off rough for the Texas native as he found himself kissing the mat in the second round. He may have trailed early on the scorecards but that didn’t stop him from biting down on his mouth piece and turning things in his favor. Over the duration of their contest, Vazquez slowly but assuredly chipped away at the lead until the final bell rung.

In the end, he did just enough to leave with his undefeated record intact. The final scorecards were as followed: 57-56 and two scores of 58-55 all in favor of Vazquez.